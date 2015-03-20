Blumenthal wants Wi-Fi in every patient's room at VA facilities

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (Tribune News Service) — The federal government needs to find a way to pay for in-room Wi-Fi in the VA Connecticut Healthcare System West Haven Campus — and all other VA facilities — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Thursday.

Having Wi-Fi in their rooms isn’t just a convenience for veterans receiving overnight treatment at the VA, it’s a much-needed connection to the outside world and often a key asset in their treatment, Bumenthal said in a press conference outside the hospital.

The issue came to Blumenthal in a personal way.

“I was alerted to it by a friend of mine” who is receiving inpatient treatment at the West Haven VA, Blumenthal said, standing opposite the hospital’s West Spring Street facade.

The friend, an ex-Marine and author who goes by the pen name Eliott Storm, informed Blumenthal — much to the senator’s shock — that “individual rooms lack Wi-Fi” and that “that’s a problem for them,” he said.

“It’s about feeling better — not only physically feeling better, but emotional,” said Blumenthal, ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Isolation and separation from the outside world, particularly from friends and family, are a major barrier to recovery,” he said.

“I have written to Secretary (Robert A.) McDonald and I’ve been in touch with him informally, as well, asking that this facility be fully wired; that there be a Wi-Fi connection to every room, every patient’s room here, not just to the community areas, which is where they can get Internet connection now,” Blumenthal said.

The cost “would be minimal,” Blumenthal said. The VA’s estimate for the West Haven facility is $500,000, “but we have contractors who have said they can do it for less,” he said. The estimate Blumenthal got is $100,000 to $150,000.

The VA at one point had looked into the possibly of putting public Wi-Fi — currently available only in some community rooms — throughout the building, but abandoned the idea in 2012, Blumenthal said.

“This issue may seem less serious than ... others,” such as the quality of medical care and treatment at the VA, structural defects in its facilities and even the presence of insects, “but for patients, it’s very important,” Blumenthal said.

“It’s really a straightforward issue” that’s even “a bigger problem in other parts of the country” than it is here, he said. “This kind of a gap in care is tragic. ... At a time of a significant threat to their health,” the last thing a veteran needs is to be “denied connections to the outside world.”

In his letter to McDonald, Blumenthal wrote, “The psychological benefits of connection to the outside world through internet services can be as important to patient recovery as many other aspects of medical care and therapeutic treatment. Indeed, communication with friends and family during medical treatment and convalescence can be critical to patients’ swift, complete recovery.”

Storm, speaking by phone from his hospital room, said he has plenty of family and friends nearby and has the resources to have his own hotspot, so the issue really isn’t about him.

But Storm, who said was admitted two weeks ago to receive treatment for leukemia, said he “feels for other people” and “it saddens me seeing people hurt.”

“I walk down the hall and I see the people in the rooms without any support at all,” Storm said. “I have a family. ... We Facetime (video chat) every day.” He said he also speaks on the phone every day to two sons, including one in California, and he gets “lots of phone calls from family and friends.”

But when “I walked down the hall and saw what I saw, I broke into tears,” he said. “These men have no home. The nursing staff are angels of mercy. The clergy” also are godsends, he said.

But they can only do so much to lift people’s spirits.

If the West Haven hospital had public Internet, the VA “would give them computers,” he said. Many of the patients have people they served with and others who might be more distant who they could be in touch with, Storm said.

“So I called the senator a few weeks back — he and I are friends from my writing days” — and they discussed it, Storm said.

“I know that they have a Wi-Fi service downstairs. I don’t understand why they can’t have a router to each room,” he said.

Storm was interested enough in the issue that he called an old high school friend who now lives in the Bay Area, who knows a bit about installing large networks.

Michael Bloom of Danville, California, who used to work for both Cisco Systems and Apple, said he thinks “the project could be brought in for under $100K.”

Bloom, who said he is willing to volunteer his time to help get the system installed, is now communicating with West Haven VA officials about the issue.

He said he can’t be sure about the cost without knowing more about the facility, but “I would feel comfortable saying I think that $300K is a high number. ... This is all without considering any discounts or promotions that one might get from doing some aggressive saber-rattling.”

In his letter to McDonald, Blumenthal also called for a report on how many other VA major medical facilities still remain without patient Wi-Fi — and what the VA’s plan is to address “this deficiency.”

