Bill to name VA clinic in Colorado after WWII vet goes to president's desk

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., advanced a measure through the House Wednesday to name the U.S. Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Pueblo after Colorado native and World War II Navy Cross recipient Pfc. James Dunn. The bill has now cleared both chambers of Congress and been sent to the president’s desk.

“Pfc. James Dunn embodies the proud military traditions and rugged spirit of the city and county of Pueblo, and I am proud that the VA clinic will bear his name,” said Tipton. “I want to thank the Pueblo VA Naming Committee, the United Veterans Council of Colorado and my colleagues in the Colorado congressional delegation for their hard work, support and commitment to getting this bill across the finish line.”

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed the Senate companion to Tipton’s bill by a vote of 4230. The bill passed the Senate unanimously on July 14.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., who was among the Colorado delegation to push the bill, said, “I welcome the news that the House acted today to pass this important legislation and honor Pfc. James Dunn. Pfc. Dunn served this country with distinction, and it’s an immense privilege to honor his contributions to our country.”

Dunn was assigned to the 3rd Battalion 6th Marines during the war, and he saw combat action during the Battle of Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. On Jan. 20, 1943, Dunn’s platoon was split into three squads to conduct a scouting mission when they came under heavy enemy fire. Dunn took command of his platoon and led his fellow Marines to safe cover. His actions that day earned him the Navy Cross, the second-highest military decoration awarded for extraordinary heroism.

Dunn went on to serve in the campaigns on Tinian and Okinawa. When he returned to Pueblo, he married Mary Knez, and they had two sons, Mike and Jeff. In his civilian life, Dunn became a mason, enjoyed reading and spent many years delivering meals to community members who were confined to their homes. He died on July 5, 2000, in Pueblo.

