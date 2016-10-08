Belated medals presented to late WWII vet's New York family

BEACON, N.Y. — The family of a World War II veteran from New York has received a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and other military medals he never received for his service in several major campaigns.

The late Claude Walker served as an infantryman in the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, making amphibious landings in North Africa, Sicily and Italy. His unit was also involved in heavy fighting on the German border in March 1945, when he was wounded by gunfire.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of Putnam County presented Walker's medals to his family during a ceremony held Friday at the American Legion post in Beacon in Dutchess County.

The other military decorations presented included the Combat Infantryman Badge, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign medal and the World War II Victory medal.

Walker died in 1987.