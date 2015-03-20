B-17 preserves WWII history before annual downtown air show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (Tribune News Service) — Once again, the B-17 "Flying Fortress" prevailed.

Concerns over inclement weather led city officials to cancel most of the preliminary Owensboro Air Show events Friday night, but the pilots and crew of one of the nation's most formidable bomber planes, the B-17, remained on the tarmac at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport late Friday afternoon for show-goers to get a closer look at a slice of air-combat history.

This isn't the first time the World War II-era bomber has made an appearance at the Owensboro Air Show. Last year, a B-17 by the name of "Yankee Lady" joined the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at the three-day event that drew an estimated crowd of 50,000 to the city's riverfront on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, the Experimental Aircraft Association Airventure Oshkosh (Wisconsin) -- one of the world's largest air shows -- presents the "Aluminum Overcast." It's one of only about 10 B-17 bombers that still flies, and the crew that pilot it bring with them a celebrated and often tragic history of the young men and women who helped design, build and fly the airplane that created a lasting airborne defense in America's allied WWII effort.

The massive bomber was employed by the Army Air Forces -- a precursor to the U.S. Air Force -- to fly daylight precision bombing campaigns mainly in Europe during the war. A crew of up to 10 young men would fly a payload of bombs to a predetermined military target while defending itself from ground flak (early surface-to-air-shelling technology) or fighter planes.

Shawn Knickerbocker, one of Aluminum Overcast's two pilots, said the aircraft became known as a flying fortress because of its awesome ability to repel enemy attacks and still inflict heavy damage on the enemy.

"This plane promotes the history of this great country and the young men that served and dedicated their lives to it during the war," he said. "They had to ward off the environmental conditions of sometimes flying as high as 25,000 feet will no heat and little oxygen, while fighting off enemy flak and fighters trying to shoot them down. This airplane is a piece of living history."

And it's an honor, Knickerbocker said, to preserve that history in the skies still today.

"The airplane is in its original condition, the way it would have sat on the ramp in England during WWII for the Eighth Air Force," he said. "It's a privilege to fly such a great aircraft. It really is. There aren't many of them flying, so we're very careful with what we do and we treat the airplane with tender, loving care."

Mike Hastings joins Knickerbocker in the cramped cockpit. He said he is also proud to accept part of the responsibility in preserving the B-17's history, partly because of what makes it stand out against today's aviation advances.

"It's an all-manual airplane," he said. "Your modern crafts have built-in systems that will close valves for you or balance the engines within parameters of too hot or too cold. With this airplane, it's all on you. It's a cable and pulley system, so it takes a real physical effort to fly it; it's like driving a dump truck without power steering. And it's affected by crosswinds and things like that, so it takes a physical toll on you. You have to manage all that yourself."

That's why Hastings has developed such a respect for the men who flew it in combat, he said.

"Every day there's more history being made in the world," he said. "The book is only so thick that you can read, so over time, as things get added, they have to take out and redact things from WWII. But people need to realize what they put on the line back then, because this plane is a far cry from what F-16 pilots have to go through today. I thank them for their service, but the threat level for the folks on this plane was considerably higher than anything they experience today. It took 10 lives -- 10 people -- on the line for an airplane that had not nearly the defensive capabilities to drop the same weight of bombs that an F-16 drops today ... There's a day when these aircraft are going to be behind a rope. You'll never get to hear it run; you'll never be allowed inside it; you'll never smell the smoke when it starts; you'll never feel the vibrations as rumbles down the runway. You'll never get to see or hear that. So we're here to keep it alive."

There's still a chance for air show visitors to fly in the massive bomber this year. EAA is offering flight tours at $475 for non-EAA members and $435 for members. The hourlong experience, says Tour Manager Michael Digangi, is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feel the sensation of flying back in time with the brave men who put their lives on the line for the country in WWII. Flights will leave from the airport at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 920-371-2244.

Friday's B-17 experience was a prelude to the fifth annual Owensboro Air Show event Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday. Performances will include the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds demonstration team, a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team, CAF Red Tail Squadron and Gary Ward in his custom-made MX2 stunt plane. Performances are visible from Owensboro's downtown riverfront area. Before the aerial action Saturday, people can enjoy rare views from the Glover Cary "Blue" Bridge in Owensboro during annual Bridge Day celebrations.

The Owensboro Air Show is a free event, but the Owensboro Convention center will offer various paid seating options that are first-come-first-serve starting at 11 a.m.

