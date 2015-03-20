Artist in Alabama helps veterans put their feelings on canvas or wood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — With each stroke of his paint brush, Jeffery Brasher releases a moment of grief he's held onto since his niece died in March.

The image of an angel forms in Brasher's mind. White with red ladybugs in the wings. The angel's face shows the features of his niece, Jennifer Robertson who died at 36. She was diagnosed with Williams–Beuren syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder. He is beginning to paint that image as a lasting reminder of her life.

It has been a slow start, but art was something Brasher needed to express himself through. For months he has had no other recourse to release his grief.

"I'm painting in honor of her," Brasher said. "Different people grief in different ways.This expressed my feelings on my grief. She was just like a daughter to me. We [mom, step-dad, wife] took care of her for so long; since she was a baby."

Brasher, who served as an airman with the 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field joined about eight other veterans who are taking advantage of the free art therapy sessions offered through the Rosa Park Museum now through Nov. 1.

Local artist Mark Montoya specializes in the healing properties provided through art and will lead classes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at his home and studio on S. McDonough St. Participants are asked to visit the museum or call first to register.

Montoya has spent decades helping female inmates in Montgomery and now veterans express themselves through art, releasing anxiety and creating something beautiful in the midst of their pain.

"Art is something is very therapeutic," Montoya said. "It's an expression of form. Men and women have this tendency to make things; something I think we got from our Creator so it's natural for us."

When he met with the group of veterans for an orientation in September, most of the veterans had an vision of what they wanted to create. Many were tributes to someone they loved or something that reminded them of home.

They were given art supplies and materials to take back home, begin "thinking outside their mind" and put their feelings on canvas or wood.

Madeline Burkhardt is the adult education coordinator with the museum and Troy University and organized the program to give back to veterans in the River Region to help them heal.

Art therapy was implemented by the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the largest military medical facility in the U.S. in 2011 when it hosted the National Summit: Arts in Healing for Warriors. The program has expanded to include creative writing, visual art and music as ways for mental healing.

"Art therapy relieves stress and anxiety that a lot of veterans suffer from," Burkhardt said. "When I'm working with art, I lose myself. It's a very hands-on experience.

"You forget everything around you and focus on what you are doing right then. You don't worry about the past or things that are going to happen. It's very relaxing."

Art made by Brasher and other veterans will be featured in the museum's special exhibit, Veterans' Voices that will be on display at Troy University Montgomery. The exhibit will open the night of Nov. 10 to the veterans and their families and to the public on Nov. 11, Veterans' Day.

To register for the free workshops or for additional information, contact Burkhardt at mburkhardt@troy.edu.

