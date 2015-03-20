Army veteran celebrates 100th birthday with high school diploma

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — In 100 years, Alvin Carver has been through a lot.

When the Army veteran was born, Woodrow Wilson was president, postage stamps cost 2 cents each and crossword puzzles were the hot new trend.

A career in the military took him across the world and behind the scenes of World War II. He even got to witness the German troops’ surrender.

“It was wonderful,” he said. “It was a sight to witness, the surrender. Coming out with the white flags, bringing their guns out the woods.”

He also shared a 62-year marriage that produced two daughters. But one thing he never got around to was earning a high school diploma.

“I wished a lot of times I finished school,” Carver said recently, looking forward to his 100th birthday. “The mules was power back then. I got my education behind the barn.”

Carver only made it through the third grade before he had to drop out of school. He couldn’t finish school, he said, because he had to work on his family’s tobacco farm in southeast Georgia.

When he was about 20, he left the farm for the Army during tough economic times. After six years, poverty was still rampant, so he and his brother decided to re-enlist. He figured he eventually would get out after he got married.

By the time he left the service, he had been around the world, making stops throughout North Africa and Europe: Germany, England, Sicily and France. He is the last living member among his six brothers — all of whom served in the military — and three sisters.

He now is a resident of Chester Sims Veterans Nursing Home, where the staff threw him a milestone birthday party Friday.

“He’s a wonderful man,” Sims activities director Ginny O’Hare said. “A great personality.”

O’Hare said the nursing home is very excited to celebrate his birthday. While a 100th birthday is a rare occasion for anyone, it’s even more special for a vet, she said.

“There’s not too many that have that 100th milestone,” O’Hare said.

O’Hare said she regularly spends time with Carver, who is still mentally alert and stays active at Sims. It is clear from his facial expressions that he still vividly remembers his life, she said.

On Friday, he also gained one memory to hold on to: the awarding of an honorary high school diploma by Sandra Davis, deputy superintendent of Bay District Schools.

“He went to an old, two-room country school until he was about 10 years old. He had to quit school to help his family work the farm,” Davis said after handing him his diploma.

“He is a true American hero.”

Carver said he was speechless after receiving the diploma — “It’s all been said,” he said. “It’s been a long road. 100 years.”

