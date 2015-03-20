After a decade, WWII Museum knit-for-veterans project is going strong

NEW ORLEANS (Tribune News Service) — Hand-knitted clothing has a certain warmth to it. The pieces typically are designed to protect from the cold, but that's just part of it: They also can evoke an emotional temperature change that's based on the very personal way they were made.

The latter kind of warmth was on display recently at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, where about two dozen knitters gathered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Knit Your Bit program.

Museum staffer Lauren Handley's brainchild mobilizes craftspeople to hand-make scarfs for veterans nationwide.

"It's touching when there's that personal connection," said Terri Stockdreher, a psychotherapist with the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System who was manning an information table at the event. The VA has been handing out scarves to homeless vets for about eight years. "Some are moved to tears," she said.

Handley's original goal for the program, which recalls the WWII-era campaign that encouraged women to knit socks for soldiers, was to receive 30 scarves. But knitters spread the word through club meetings, newsletters, emails and more.

Now, 10 years later, over 10,000 knitters and crocheters in all 50 states have contributed, and the museum has distributed 50,000 scarves to veterans’ centers, hospitals and service organizations across the country.

“I’m in awe of how Knit Your Bit has expanded over the years. We’re thrilled to celebrate this grass-roots program, which allows us to connect directly with veterans and show our appreciation of their service to our country,” said Handley, museum assistant director for public programs.

Adam Foreman, the public programs coordinator who currently oversees Knit Your Bit, said it's his biggest project. "We ship to 300 veterans centers across the country," he said.

Knit-ins, like the one on Sept. 17, keep the project in the public eye, he said.

Anyone can participate, even knitting novices. Those interested in joining the work can find more information and more than 15 scarf patterns on the museum website -- although use of the patterns is strictly optional.

Elaine Grush, of Metairie, sat at a table of knitters in the U.S. Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center. "I found a pattern I like out of a book," she said, estimating that it would take her about 10 hours to complete. "I'm a fairly fast knitter."

Knowing her work is intended as a gift for a veteran makes those hours worthwhile. "Vets are so appreciative. When we sit here, we meet all kinds of people. It's a much more special feeling," she said.

Although knit-ins are held at the museum only a couple of times a year, it doesn't mean that those making scarves are knitting in isolation the rest of the time. The craft is often a social pasttime.

Melanie Plaideau, of Metairie, also among the knitters at the museum, said there are several groups for knitters in New Orleans. Hers is not an official group, she said, but a loose gathering of friends who've raised their needles together for seven years.

"Every time there's a knit-in we come," she said. "I've met friends here."

The next great generation of knitters was there, too.

Caroline Avegno teaches a popular enrichment class in knitting at Metairie Academy in addition to her main subject: fourth-grade reading.

Her knitting students have taken part in Knit Your Bit for five years.

A half-dozen or so 10-year-olds from the academy took advantage of the social nature of the craft, knitting and chatting the afternoon away.

"I just learned to purl, and I am so happy," said Alyssa Stengle.

Sarah Junda, Natalie Dieu and Kimberlyn Anderson took part, too. Kimberlyn said the focus she's learned from knitting has improved her grades.

While most knitters say the act is calming, Foreman, the museum public programs coordinator, differed.

"I did learn how to knit -- one volunteer taught several staff members," he said. "I'm not patient.

"One scarf turned into a coaster."

Although he may not be hooked on the craft, he is hooked on the program and its affect on veterans who receive the scarves.

"We're not asking people for money. It's a feel-good program that goes straight to the mission of the museum," he said. "It feels good to see a vet light up."

