USS Fort Worth gear failure blamed on lack of leadership, complacency

Lack of leadership, failure to comply with procedures and complacency were the primary reasons propulsion gears were damaged on the USS Fort Worth in January, according the results of an investigation released Friday by the Navy.

The ship was sidelined for months in Singapore for repairs.

After initial findings of the investigation were completed, the Navy relieved Cmdr. Michael Atwell of duty on March 29 due to loss of confidence in his ability to command the littoral combat ship.

No other personnel were relieved as a result of the incident or investigation, said Lt. Clint Ramsden, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Fleet, in a written statement.

LCS vessels have experienced cost overruns and operational problems since the Navy began adding them to its fleet. Gears on the USS Milwaukee failed in December, requiring it to be towed back to its Virginia port.

The turbine engines on LCS vessels run on both diesel and gasoline, requiring a complex set of combining gears to blend power from the two types of engines.

Ramsden said that “the Navy is committed to addressing growing pains and building confidence in this new, innovative ship class, which will ultimately become a substantial portion of the Fleet.”

The Fort Worth’s combining gears were damaged because they overheated due to a misalignment of the lubricating oil system, the report said.

The volume on an alarm that warned of the problem had been turned down — despite a standing order by the chief engineer to keep it turned up. As a result, crew members were slow in responding.

A mélange of “lack of effective leadership, fatigue, frustration, lack of experience and failure to utilize external support” factored into the damage, the report said.

In the aftermath of the incident, Atwell had endorsed training, software updates and review of procedures “but failed to address how he would tackle procedural compliance and made no mention” of accountability, the report said.

The “common theme across these events was that the command felt training alone would fix the problem” and “then failed to check the efficacy of training” with exams or monitoring, the report said. “This resulted in lots of talking about procedural compliance, but little deckplate or leadership reinforcement and thus the standard not being set.”

Ramsden said that the investigation and review has resulted in recommendations that will improve the way littoral combat ships are crewed, trained, equipped and operated.

