Yahoo casts doubt on report it scanned users' incoming emails at US request

Yahoo is challenging the specifics in a Tuesday report by Reuters that Yahoo secretly agreed to search all users' incoming emails.

According to Reuters, Yahoo built a special software program to scan emails for specific information at the request of the National Security Agency or Federal Bureau Investigation. When asked for comment on Tuesday, Yahoo told USA TODAY via email, “Yahoo is a law abiding company, and complies with the laws of the United States."

In a new statement from Yahoo, released Wednesday, the company said: “The article is misleading. We narrowly interpret every government request for user data to minimize disclosure. The mail scanning described in the article does not exist on our systems.”

Former Yahoo employees told Reuters that the scanning involved hundreds of millions of Yahoo email accounts. If carried out as described in the Reuters report, the Yahoo incident would be the first case of a U.S.-based Internet company searching all incoming messages rather than scanning stored messages or focusing on a small number of accounts.

Privacy advocates have decried the use of Section 702 of the 2008 Foreign Intelligence Amendments Act -- crafted to allow U.S. intelligence agencies to gather information on foreign nationals living outside the United States -- as a means of compiling personal communication data on Americans.

Yahoo already is under scrutiny after it said last month that a state-sponsored actor had stolen information on 500 million customer accounts. Verizon has said it will pay $4.8 billion to acquire Yahoo, but these incidents could threaten that acquisition, experts say, should the telecom giant have concerns.

