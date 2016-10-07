Wounded vets to get funds raised for fallen firefighter's family

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The widow of FDNY Battalion Chief Michael Fahy has turned down the chance to have the family's mortgage paid off by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and instead asked that the money be spent on wounded veterans.

Fiona Fahy, widow of the chief who died in an explosion in the Bronx, wants funds raised in her husband's honor to go towards high-tech "smart homes" for service members who have suffered catastrophic war injuries.

"Mike wanted to support the work of the Stephen Siller Foundation because he had such a deep, deep respect for the members of our Armed Forces, and he appreciated the large and small sacrifices that these heroes and their families make on a daily basis," the widow said in an FDNY Facebook post. "Mike used to tell the kids and explain 'Freedom is not free.'"

Only days before Fahy was killed, the couple watched the documentary, "For the Love of Their Brother," which chronicled the work of Tunnel to Towers in building smart homes.

"Michael was clearly moved by 'For the Love of Their Brother," his widow said in a statement posted on Facebook by the foundation.

"At the end of the show, Mike said this should be our family service project," Fiona Fahy said on the FDNY Facebook page. "This is an organization we should support with the kids."

Army Sgt. Bryan Dilberian of West Brighton and Brendan Marrocco of Prince's Bay are among the Staten Island recipients of "smart homes."

"On behalf of the Fahy family and our FDNY family, I am pleased that the Stephen Siller Foundation will raise funds in Mike's name to support Building for America's Bravest," Fiona Fahy said on the FDNY Facebook page. "We need people willing to put themselves in harm's way to protect us on a daily basis — our Police Officers, our Firefighters and the members of the Armed Services."

Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers, announced that people wishing to donate in honor of Fahy should do so on the foundation's website.

"The mission of our Foundation

is to honor the sacrifice of firefighte

r Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001," according to the foundation website.

"We also honor our military and first responders

who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country."

Fahy, 44, a 17-year FDNY veteran and father of three, was directing operations from the street when he was hit and killed by falling debris after a suspected drug house exploded in the Bronx on Sept. 27.

