Women veterans share healing, camaraderie at Florida retreat

Peeling back the layers.

That’s what Delbra Howard of Palmetto, Fla. called the retreat for female military veterans this week at DaySpring Conference Center in Parrish.

Howard, who served in the U.S. Army at Fort McClelland, Ala., and Fort Gordon, Ga., during the mid-1970s, said the retreat for 20 women provides a safe place to share experiences, problems and healing.

Carol McBride of Spring Hill, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1980-1986, said she does not always get to talk to other female veterans.

“It gives me peace,” McBride said of sharing experiences with other female vets.

Georgie Alfano-Cronk, who helped launch the retreat three years ago, called it a wonderful experience.

“It’s very important for us that it’s an annual event,” Alfano-Cronk said.

Becky Ludwick, who serves as event coordinator, said the retreats have evolved over the years, and organizers have been able to learn what women veterans want and need.

Linda Henderson of Cape Coral, a Vietnam-era vet who served at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, said she was flabbergasted and grateful for the retreat.

“This is the first time anyone has done anything for me,” Henderson said.

Jennifer Seybold, who served as a data communications specialist during the transitional period when more women were being integrated into the Army from 1973 to 1976, said her experience was not always pleasant.

“There were men who thought women were there for their use,” Seybold said.

But whatever their experiences, vets agreed that camaraderie with other women was one of the most valuable parts of the gathering, which started Thursday and ends Sunday.

“There are some awesome women here,” Seybold said. “There is a thin thread between all of us.”

Theresa Howley, who retired in 2013 after 26 1/2 years as a chief petty officer and aviation logistics specialist, called her time in the Navy a great experience.

“All of my duty stations were great,” Howley said.

The retreat gives her the opportunity to re-experience the camaraderie she knew in the Navy.

“I feel I can be myself and talk about things I don’t normally talk about,” Howley said.

Sue Noller served in a Navy photo lab between 1973 and 1976 and says she enjoyed her work.

Most memorable were the photos she processed of the prisoners of war who were released at the end of the Vietnam War. The photos showed the sometimes gruesome injuries the POWs suffered during their captivity.

She also processed photos from the Navy’s combat photo group.

“That was tough, the things that went on in Vietnam,” Noller said.



