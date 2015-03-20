Wisconsin Marine vet honors fallen Army friend through music

Before their deployment, Ryan Larson made his friend Brandon Sleeman promise he would work on music after they returned from Afghanistan. When Larson was killed, Sleeman knew he had to honor his friend's wishes. He now performs under the stage name Gunner Scott.

Brandon Sleeman made a promise.

A huge fan of Garth Brooks and George Strait, Sleeman grew up in Friendship, about 30 miles north of Wisconsin Dells, singing country songs. "I always loved singing, but I was too shy to sing in front of other people," the 24-year-old said.

Close friend Ryan Larson was one of the few who knew his secret talent.

In 2011, they both went to Afghanistan — Larson with the Army, Sleeman with the Marines.

Only Sleeman came back home.

Before their deployment, Larson "made me promise that I would work on music," Sleeman said. "After he was killed, it was an obligation to honor that promise."

Six months ago, Sleeman moved to Nashville, where he's pursuing a country-rock career behind the stage name Gunner Scott. Next week, he returns to his home state to headline a show at Shank Hall.

"Being a singer and a songwriter is just therapy for me. And out of all the adrenaline rushes I've had, music is No. 1," Sleeman said. "All of my family and friends know I don't talk much about my feelings, but they hear it in the music. It's kind of that vulnerability that gives me that rush."

After finishing his Afghanistan tour in May 2012, where he was a scout sniper running missions in Helmand province, Sleeman was stationed in Hawaii as a shooting instructor and competitive marksman. He also taught himself guitar and started writing songs.

"He was trying to find his own voice," said Colton Wheeler, a fellow Marine who played music with Sleeman in Hawaii. Their cover of Luke Bryan's "Drunk on You" has been seen more than 370,000 times on YouTube.

"(Sleeman) would get frustrated because he wasn't sure if he was writing good lyrics," Wheeler said. "But the dude is just tough. When he tells me he's going to do something, he's going to do it, and he's going to put everything he has into that."

In 2014, Sleeman missed a deadline to re-enlist in the Marines as a full-time competitive shooter. "I wasn't sure what I wanted to do. I was young and I hadn't had the freedoms that I thought I wanted," he said.

"That was a big part of my life, and it was hard for me to let go."

Sleeman moved on by doubling down on music, releasing his first three songs this year.

He will finish recording his first Gunner Scott EP next month, with plans to release it in January. The emotionally charged early material is promising.

The moving ballad "Help Me Help Her" is inspired by his past relationship with a woman "who lost her first love to a tragic accident. And that is the kind of thing you don't always get over."

"Her heart still beats to the rhythm of your memory," Sleeman pleads to her lover whose died. "I'm out here on my knees, flowers in my hand. Come on man, help me, help her please, love me."

And the seething rocker "What Gives You My Rights" chronicles Sleeman's service and questions whether such sacrifices are truly valued.

"Tell me you're not trying to take/The very things I fought to save," he sings on the chorus. "Look me in the eyes when you slap my face/Throw another shovel on America's grave."

It's struck a chord. Self-released with minimal promotion, "Rights" has already been streamed 30,000 times on Spotify since its release in July.

"There are so many of us veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq," Sleeman said. "It's an amazing feeling to see that same group of guys and girls all relate to the song and jump on board and spread that thing everywhere they possibly could."

Sleeman has felt that same support from loved ones in Wisconsin.

"They have watched the journey from local bars to me signing with a management and publicity team," Sleeman said. "I spend a lot of nights reading comments from people in Wisconsin who are buying concert tickets and sharing the music. I'm excited to get back there."



