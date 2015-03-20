Wisconsin companies partner with Army in veteran hiring initiative

Gundersen Health System and Logistics Health Inc. in La Crosse, Wisc. signed enlistment papers with the Army on Wednesday to guarantee soldiers job interviews — and, if possible, hire them — after they complete their service.

Gundersen and LHI officials finalized the pact during a formal signing with an Army officer to join the Partnership for Youth Success program, which was launched 16 years ago as an enlistment incentive for regular Army soldiers and later expanded to include Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets and officers.

The first agreement with the Army Medical Department in Wisconsin and one of more than 550 such partnerships nationwide, the program dovetails with the purposes and goals of Gundersen and LHI, their representatives said.

“Our vision and mission is to enhance the well-being of the community,” said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, Gundersen’s CEO. “This vision and mission extends to our soldiers.”

The 19-couty health system, which has facilities and partners in three states, receives applications from 20,000 people each year, Rathgaber said.

The health system’s employee needs extend far beyond the typically expected doctors, nurses and clinicians to include human resources, information technology, accounting and finance, maintenance, and other nonclinical positions, he said.

“We need all of those to take care of our patients,” Rathgaber said.

The PaYS pact helps expand the job pool for Gundersen, the largest employer in the area, he said.

“We’re not doing the Army a favor — they are helping us,” the Gundersen CEO said. When seeking employees, “we think of more than job skills, to include loyalty, dedication, service, character and leadership,” traits typical of veterans.

LHI CEO Rob Betchley echoed those sentiments, adding that LHI is in a unique business, which Vietnam veteran Don Weber founded 17 years ago to provide medical services to veterans.

With 14 percent of its employees now being veterans or veterans’ spouses, the company intends to boost that to 20 percent, said Betchley, who listed three reasons in particular that PaYS is important to LHI and him:

From the business perspective, “we have veterans taking care of veterans,” he said.

From his personal viewpoint, it’s a matter of responsibility to veterans. “I get to choose wherever I want to live and where my kids go to school because some young kid signed up to serve,” making that possible, he said.

From the vantage point of other businesses, PaYS provides employees who are well-trained in service, loyalty and teamwork that are linchpins for successful businesses.

Under terms of the agreement between the Army Medical Recruiting Brigade, Gundersen and LHI, health care professionals commissioning in the Army who are interested in specific training will receive it.

Recruits will sign a statement of intent to work for Gundersen or LHI upon completion of their service or military training. As they near the end of their contracts, they will have opportunities to interview and possibly to obtain jobs at the two. A database will match the needs of Gundersen and LHI with the soldiers' skills.

After their military training and service, soldiers “are motivated, have professional work habits and high standards of conduct,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Woodlock, commander of the Third Medical Recruiting Battalion.

“This partnership is one way we can help ensure our soldiers continue to achieve success after leaving the Army and that American industry benefits by gaining quality employees,” Woodlock said.

Samuel Armstrong, a marketing analyst at the PaYS headquarters in Alexandria, Va., said PaYS has 618 partner corporations and public sector agencies across the nation, including the Cleveland Clinic and Ohio State University Medical Center.

Armstrong could not say how many veterans have gone through PaYS, because some companies don’t report statistics on how many they have interviewed and/or hired. However, he was able to cite Sears as one example, a company that interviewed 600 and hired 230, he said.

“The bottom line is that this sets veterans up for success,” he said.



