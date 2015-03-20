Wildfire still smoldering at Fort Benning
By Ben Wright | Columbus Ledger-Enquirer (Tribune News Service) | Published: October 5, 2016
A wildfire at Fort Benning is still smoldering, and some areas of the post can expect haze and smoke for a few days, a public affairs spokesman said Wednesday.
The extremely dry conditions have allowed stumps, dead trees and other materials to ignite in the K1-3 training areas. The items will burn for days and generate a significant amount of smoke, but northeast winds are keeping smoke close to the surface.
With strong winds projected, dense or heavy smoke conditions are not expected to develop in any Cantonment area on post. There will be haze and the smell of smoke.
For more information, call the Public Affairs Office or go to the Smoke and Sound website at https://www.benning.army.mil/garrison/smokeandsound/
———
©2016 the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer (Columbus, Ga.)
Visit the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer (Columbus, Ga.) at www.ledger-enquirer.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Carter: US-Philippines relationship is 'ironclad'
USA Discounters retailer agrees to settlement with states
Probable next UN chief widely seen as modernizer
Troops head for hurricane-stricken Haiti as personnel, equipment evacuate southern bases
2 Vietnam vets receive Silver Stars for valor more than 45 years ago
Combat veteran, NFL lineman Villanueva's saga being told by USAA