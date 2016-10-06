Quantcast

West Point honors former FBI director Mueller

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 6, 2016

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is being honored with an award from West Point.

The U.S. Military Academy's Association of Graduates will present the Thayer Award to Mueller on Thursday evening.

The Thayer Award is given to citizens whose service in the national interest reflects the academy's motto of "Duty, Honor, Country." Past recipients include Dwight D. Eisenhower, Bob Hope, George H.W. Bush and Tom Brokaw.

Mueller headed the FBI from 2001 to 2013. He also served in U.S. Attorney's offices and was Deputy Attorney General for the Department of Justice.
 

Attorney and former FBI Director Robert Mueller, right, arrives for a court hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco on April 21, 2016.
Jeff Chiu/AP

