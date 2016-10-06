West Nile Virus found at Dover Air Force Base
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 6, 2016
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — Officials at Dover Air Force Base say a mosquito found there has tested positive for West Nile virus.
Officials say the discovery has prompted plans for a civil engineer squadron on base to begin treating standing water in the housing area with a larvicidal treatment, killing the larva before they become adults and a possible health threat.
Officials say the larvicides being used are safe for the environment and non-toxic to children and pets.
