West Nile Virus found at Dover Air Force Base

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 6, 2016

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — Officials at Dover Air Force Base say a mosquito found there has tested positive for West Nile virus.

Officials say the discovery has prompted plans for a civil engineer squadron on base to begin treating standing water in the housing area with a larvicidal treatment, killing the larva before they become adults and a possible health threat.

Officials say the larvicides being used are safe for the environment and non-toxic to children and pets.

Dover Air Force Base, Del.
Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force

