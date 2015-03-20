Vietnam vets to pay homage to Martha Raye at Fort Bragg

May, 1965: Comedian Martha Raye, in the Philippines on a USO tour, visits with Sgt. Richard Bartlett at the Clark Air Base Hospital. Bartlett, of Det. B, 1st Special Forces Group, suffered leg and neck wounds and lost his hearing in the battle at Song Be, South Vietnam. During the fighting, he played dead as he was stepped on and kicked by Viet Cong soldiers, one of whom used Bartlett's body to steady his rifle.

While other celebrities chose to broadcast their Vietnam appearances from Saigon, Martha Raye didn't shy away from visiting the small, remote outposts where many soldiers were serving and fighting.

Often flanked by her beloved Green Berets, "Col. Maggie" was a frequent and gracious visitor to U.S. troops serving in the jungles of Southeast Asia.

Unlike other celebrities, Dick Ellis said he could tell that Raye wanted to be with the troops.

During Ellis' 18 months in Vietnam with the Armed Forces Vietnam Network, he said Raye visited at least three times for television and radio appearances.

He interviewed her each time as she crisscrossed the country to visit "her troops."

Now, 50 years since Raye made her famed Vietnam appearances, and 20 years since her death, a group of Vietnam veterans is returning the favor by visiting Raye's grave at Fort Bragg's Main Post Cemetery.

Raye, who was 78 when she died in 1994, was a consummate professional when she would visit, said Ellis, who helped plan this year's reunion of Armed Forces Vietnam Network veterans.

The veterans are meeting in Raleigh, Ellis said, but are making a special trip to Fort Bragg to visit the installation and pay their respects to Raye.

Ellis said he can still remember Raye walking into his station in khakis, jump boots and a green beret.

Some celebrities visited Vietnam to make money, selling footage of their visits.

Raye would always visit the Armed Forces Vietnam Network offices, Ellis said. But then she would leave the cameras behind, traveling to hilltop outposts where most weren't allowed to visit.

"She would go out to the boonies and stay with them," Ellis said of those visits to austere camps. "That was wonderful."

Raye toured as both nurse and entertainer during the war.

She was a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve Nurse Corps. And she was honorarily given the same rank in the Special Forces in 1966 by President Lyndon B. Johnson for supporting Green Berets in Vietnam.

During the war, soldiers would crave any news from home.

The visits by Raye and other celebrities were always appreciated, Ellis said, because they could often provide that news.

"It was great to have anything from home," Ellis said. "She would talk about anything."

About 40 Vietnam veterans are making the trip to Raye's grave today.

They are set to arrive around 5:30 p.m.

The cemetery houses Fort Bragg soldiers and their families, but a special exception was granted to allow Raye to be buried there, in keeping with one of her last requests - to be with the troops she held so dear.



