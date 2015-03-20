Vietnam vet searching for movie-making soldier from California

A Vietnam veteran on a long and heartfelt quest to reconnect with some of the men he fought with is looking for one of his fellow Army soldiers who took movies of the men all those years ago.

Barry Moore, who lives in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, has been on a 45-year quest to rediscover some of his colleagues, and specifically Joseph M. Perez, with whom he served in 1968 as part of A Battery, 2/4 Artillery, 9th Infantry Division when they were stationed at a base in Rach Kien, South Vietnam.

“Those guys, there were closer than my own brothers,” said Moore. “We lived in a situation where ten minutes from now we may be dead.”

He’s had a bit of success finding veterans from the unit who now live in Georgia, North Carolina and New Jersey, but he’s had no luck finding Perez whose last known address was on Melrose Ave. in Chula Vista, Calif., just a few blocks north of Main Street in the South Bay city.

“I assumed that we would all keep in touch but we didn’t,” he said. “It was like everybody wanted to put Vietnam as far behind us as we could and then when we started looking for each other it was awful late.”

The 70-year-old veteran remembers Perez as a quiet, smart young man, 18 to 20 years old, who sported a “Fonzie” haircut and had an affinity for making movies of his fellow soldiers as the unit fired howitzer cannons in support of the infantry division at battle.

Moore sold Perez his first camera – a 35mm model that he had purchased in Germany – and the young soldier liked it so much he then bought an 8mm film camera that he picked up whenever he could.“He was always taking movies of us,” Moore said.

And those movies are lasting images and a historical legacy of the men called to fight in the war in which more than 58,000 Americans were killed.

“My children know me as a gruff guy who never did want to talk about Vietnam too much,” he said. “So I thought if I could get those videos and put them on a disc, then my children and my grandchildren can see what kind of guy I was.”

But that’s just one of the reasons Moore has been searching for Perez and the films he took almost 50 years ago. He is also doing it on behalf of another soldier who died in Northern California just eight years after the war. Randy Vargas, who had become a police officer in the Santa Cruz area after leaving Vietnam, was killed in a car crash while on his way home from work, leaving behind a wife and two young daughters.

“If I can find Joe and he still has the movies, what better testament to our deceased friend than to give the movies to his daughters and let them see their dad as he was,“ said Moore who visited his friend’s grave during a trip to the Golden State earlier this year.

He said he stopped at the cemetery because he wanted to tell his fellow solder, with whom he had corresponded after the war, that he was sorry that they had never got together despite their promises to see each other. “If I had known what was going to happen, I would have made it,” he said.

Moore said he never got a chance to see the movies that Perez made either. Nor has he had ever had a shred of news about him.

The veteran has made copious phone calls, written dozens of letters, inquired of the military’s Buddy Finder as well as the Army, attended reunions, searched websites and even gravesites but he has found no trace of Perez.

“I’ve looked for him for 45 years,” said Moore. “He couldn’t have just disappeared.” Still, he said, he has not given up and he still holds out hope that someday he will find him.

“It would mean the world,” he said. “It really would.”

Moore said anyone with information can call him at (256) 389-9753 or contact him via email at BarMor9th@aol.com.

©2016 The San Diego Union-Tribune

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com

