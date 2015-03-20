Veterans take to the stage to educate, heal

The men and women on the stage aren't actors, and the lines they speak don't come from a writer's imagination. The stories are drawn from the performers' lives; their emotion is real.



A group of Florida veterans are perfoming in a free show based on their real military experience. The show is part of the nationwide Telling Project and takes place the weekend of October 1, 2016.

In a free production opening Friday in Orlando, veterans will use theater to share their experiences. It's part of the Telling Project, a national initiative to help civilians understand the human toll of military service — something often lost on a society where less than 1 percent of the population has served in the armed forces during recent conflicts.

"The veterans need to tell their stories, and the people need to know what happened," said performer Harlan Wallner, who was twice deployed to Iraq while in the Army.

Wallner, a staff sergeant from Altamonte Springs who served from 1997-2006, will talk about such painful memories as a friend's death and frantically performing first aid on a sniper's victim.

Director Lisa Powers Tricomi "stands in awe" of her veteran-performers, as she calls them.

"Imagine taking the worst moments of your life, and going on stage — something you don't usually do — to share them with people you don't know," Tricomi said. "They have such courage to do this."

Admitted Wallner: "The rehearsals have been challenging, for sure."

He is one of five Central Floridians participating.

The others are Michele Cetto of Oviedo, a 10-year Air Force personnel specialist whose husband was killed in a helicopter crash while on deployment; Jim England of Merritt Island, a 26-year Army veteran deployed to Iraq, Panama, Kuwait and Afghanistan; A.S. Minor of Port Orange, an Army mortuary-affairs specialist who served from 2006-2008; and Deborah Smith, a Gold Star mother whose son Marine Lance Corporal Antoine D. Smith was killed in action in 2004 in Iraq, just days after his 22nd birthday.

"We're using different branches, genders and points of view to represent different voices," said Tricomi, who has led Telling Projects in Tampa Bay and Pensacola.

The script was written by Max Rayneard, co-creator of the national Telling Project, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas. He interviewed the participants, then wove their stories into a narrative.

Cetto's interview lasted two and a half hours. Her only theater experience, she jokes, was in a third grade show playing "the adjective 'brown.'"

She downplays the idea that it's brave to share such personal recollections with strangers.

"Everything takes courage," she said. "You'll always be amazed at how much you have when you need it."

As director, Tricomi helps the veterans use "tricks of the theater" to convey their experiences. "They get connected to their stories and emotions in a way they couldn't do any other way," said Tricomi, of Gulfport. "I love using theater in this way that's really powerful."

Since 2008, the Telling Project has staged more than 40 performances in 16 states.

The Florida Humanities Council organized the local production, with support from state government, the National Endowment for the Humanities, UCF, United Arts, the Orlando Mayor's Veterans Advisory Council and private donations.

"Our whole mission is to bring Floridians together to talk about issues of importance," said Barbara O'Reilley, communications director of the Florida Humanities Council, a nonprofit that runs programs exploring the state's history and culture. "We are about the human experience."

Each performance, which lasts about an hour, is followed by a discussion session with the audience.

O'Reilley says the veterans can take away as much as the audience. "So many feel isolated," she said. "This gives them that cathartic experience of being heard."

Minor put it this way: "It's like ripping off a Band-Aid and allowing people to see that wound. At the time it may hurt, but it's part of the healing process for both the audience and myself."

Wallner, who is working toward a master's degree in mental health counseling through Vermont-based Goddard College, hopes the production unites people.

He enlisted right after graduating from Lake Brantley High "as a way of finding stability and purpose." Later, in Iraq, he questioned the reasons behind the war. "It was bewildering and confusing at first," he recalled. "Then my friend was killed, and there was a lot of anger."

After returning home, he found that family and friends struggled to provide emotional support: "They just don't know how."

When Wallner heard about the 2015 Telling Project show in Pensacola, he walked and hitch-hiked the 400-plus miles just to attend. He's ready, if nervous, for his stage debut this weekend.

"They didn't have to convince me," he said. "I just had to get the courage to do it."



