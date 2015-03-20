Veterans rally as Millikin players come out for anthem

DECATUR, Ill. (Tribune News Service) -- The tension was palpable Saturday afternoon at Frank M. Lindsey Field.

With dozens of American flags and decor that represented the wars they fought in years past, more than a hundred veterans and supporters stood in anticipation of what the Millikin University football team would do regarding the national anthem.

And as the team took the field, the stadium was as loud as it has been in recent years, especially considering the game against Carthage College was still 10 minutes from starting.

Millikin has received national attention over the past month from alumni and others after the team decided to remain in the locker room while the anthem is played before games. In response to the team's actions, veterans from across the region decided to hold a rally at the stadium to show solidarity and honor the United States and the anthem.

"We want to stand together and show the player, Millikin administrators and students and other attendees at the game ... that as former military soldiers we stand proudly together to honor our country and our American flag," said Pat McDaniel, a Decatur city councilman and Vietnam War veteran who helped to recruit several veterans to attend Saturday's game.

Saturday marked Millikin's first home football game since Oct. 15, when Connor Brewer, a offensive lineman from Rochester, stood alone on Millikin's sidelines, drawing attention from national media such as Fox News and Sports Illustrated.

Brewer's actions were specifically mentioned by several fans in attendance for what drew them to come out to the game.

As fans got to their seats, it was hard to miss Anna Reynolds and others who help up a banner that read "Stand With Connor, Stand With America." The Decatur resident said when she first saw Brewer's actions, she knew she had to do something.

"This is not a protest; this is a rally as we're all together as Americans to let people know we can come together," Reynolds said. "We want to let people know that no one has to stand alone."

Brewer was far from alone, as the Millikin team walked onto the field with arms linked just ahead of the playing of the anthem, drawing roars and cheers from the fans. Most teammates formed the standard line on the sidelines and faced the flag.

When asked Saturday about the team coming out for the national anthem and the number of veterans in attendance, Millikin President Patrick White referred to the university's statement from two weeks ago that said the school would "respect students, faculty and community to exercise their civil liberties, in ways consistent with their conscience, while the national anthem is played."

The initial news of the team staying in the locker room rattled veterans such as De Jay Devore. A two-tour veteran of Iraq, Devore said it broke his heart when he heard the team did not come out for the national anthem and to see others kneel during the anthem.

So when he was contacted about possibly attending the game, he said he and the rest of the Taylorville VFW Riders saw it as a chance to show those who kneel or do not stand for the anthem the impact their action have on veterans. After riding their motorcycles around campus, the riders lined the fence just behind the Millikin bench to wave flags and stand in salute of the anthem.

"What people need to realize is that tens of hundreds of thousands of military personnel died to give them that right; they should at least have some respect to stand for it," Devore said.

McDaniel described a mix of happiness and shock when he saw the team come out minutes before the anthem, saying he was proud to see the majority of the team stand.



