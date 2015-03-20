VA purchases land for new national cemetery, first in Idaho

BUHL, Id. — The Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration announced Tuesday its purchase of 8.11 acres from a private owner for $51,250, to establish a national cemetery near West End Cemetery in Buhl, Id.

The new cemetery will become the first VA national cemetery in the state.

“We are proud to announce the shared goal of honoring our nation’s Veterans by expanding burial service to Veterans, their spouses and families in Idaho,” Interim Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ronald E. Walters said in a statement. “This national cemetery will help us reach Veterans in rural parts of Idaho who have not previously had reasonable access to a national or state Veterans cemetery.”

Idaho has one state veterans cemetery, in Boise, and a few privately operated veterans cemeteries. A second state cemetery is planned for Pocatello, but no land has been purchased.

The VA has been been trying to expand veterans' burial options for several years.

“Fourteen-thousand veterans live within a 75-mile radius of Twin Falls,” Glenn Madderom, chief of cemetery development for the VA’s National Cemetery Administration, told the Times-News in 2013. A local national cemetery would provide more options.

The state cemetery has buried 6,000 veterans since it was established in 2004, and 700 were buried there last year, cemetery director James Earp said.

“We’re all excited about (the national cemetery) for the veterans and their families,” Earp said.

In November 2013, VA scouts came to the Magic Valley to find suitable land for a national cemetery. Several sites held promise, Madderom said. He estimated the cemetery would open two years after land was purchased.

The country is "losing 1,000 veterans a day on average," Mike Parke, owner of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, told the Times-News after the scouts' visit.

“For folks to drive 120 miles to bury a loved one, or to go visit a grave, is too far,” Parke said.

The VA will develop the new cemetery as part of the National Cemetery Administration Rural Initiative program. The initiative’s primary goal is to build small national cemeteries in states without an open national cemetery. Of the 22 million veterans nationwide, 5.3 million live in rural communities. Between fiscal years 2006-2014, there was a 7 percent increase in VA-enrollment by veterans who reside in rural areas.

The VA will construct in-ground casket and cremation burial sites, above-ground columbarium niches, a memorial wall, flagpoles, a memorial walkway, roads and other infrastructure.

The land is at 1585 East, 4150 North in Buhl.

“This is something we need,” Parke said. “These veterans were promised that they would be buried at no cost. They earned that when they put their lives on the line.”

Robert Smith, veterans services officer for Jerome County, agreed.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic,” Smith said Tuesday.

