USS Zumwalt to remain at Norfolk for repairs
By Hugh Lessig | The Daily Press (Tribune News Service) | Published: September 21, 2016
The futuristic Navy destroyer Zumwalt will remain at Naval Station Norfolk somewhat longer than planned after the ship's crew detected a problem that required repairs, according to a report.
The ship sustained "an engineering casualty" that will require 10-14 days to fix, according to a story from U.S. Naval Institute News, citing a Navy statement.
The problem was detected Monday as the ship prepared to get underway from Norfolk. It arrived in Hampton Roads last week.
"The ship will remain in Norfolk to conduct an assessment of the casualty and complete repairs," according to the statement. "The crew discovered the casualty after detecting a seawater leak in the propulsion motor drive lube oil auxiliary system for one of the ship's shafts."
The statement notes that problems of this nature are not unusual for a first-in-class ship.
Zumwalt is the first of three new destroyers that feature an angular design and wave-piercing hull meant to minimize the ship's radar signature.
Built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Maine, it is scheduled to be commissioned in Baltimore on Oct. 15 before sailing to its new home in San Diego.
The ship was delivered to the Navy in May. It left Bath Iron Works Sept. 7 and stopped in Newport, R.I., before arriving in Norfolk.
———
©2016 the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.)
Visit the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.) at www.dailypress.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
US sends more troops to Iraq to prepare for Mosul battle
US servicemember dies following vehicle accident in SW Asia
Official: Merchant Marine Academy needs experts to fix sex misconduct problems
US intervention helped turn the tide in Colombia
Coast Guard presence in Mideast making waves
Memo: Aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford has persistent electrical problem
from around the web