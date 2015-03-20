USS Zumwalt to remain at Norfolk for repairs

The guided-missile destroyer Pre-Commissioning Unit Zumwalt (DDG 1000) departs from Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island on Sept. 12, 2016 following its maiden voyage from Bath Iron Works Shipyard in Bath, Maine. Haley Nace/U.S. Navy

The futuristic Navy destroyer Zumwalt will remain at Naval Station Norfolk somewhat longer than planned after the ship's crew detected a problem that required repairs, according to a report.

The ship sustained "an engineering casualty" that will require 10-14 days to fix, according to a story from U.S. Naval Institute News, citing a Navy statement.

The problem was detected Monday as the ship prepared to get underway from Norfolk. It arrived in Hampton Roads last week.

"The ship will remain in Norfolk to conduct an assessment of the casualty and complete repairs," according to the statement. "The crew discovered the casualty after detecting a seawater leak in the propulsion motor drive lube oil auxiliary system for one of the ship's shafts."

The statement notes that problems of this nature are not unusual for a first-in-class ship.

Zumwalt is the first of three new destroyers that feature an angular design and wave-piercing hull meant to minimize the ship's radar signature.



Built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Maine, it is scheduled to be commissioned in Baltimore on Oct. 15 before sailing to its new home in San Diego.

The ship was delivered to the Navy in May. It left Bath Iron Works Sept. 7 and stopped in Newport, R.I., before arriving in Norfolk.



———

©2016 the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.)

Visit the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.) at www.dailypress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.