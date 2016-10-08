USS West Virginia alumni visit relics of their ship

BREMERTON, Wash. — As sailor Herbert Crask trekked through the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard one day, he came upon an "ugly looking hulk" of steel, a rusty ship raised from the depths after its sank at Pearl Harbor.

I told the fella next to me, 'Man, I don't want to be stuck on that thing,'" he joked.

Three days later, he was.

It was 1943 and the USS West Virginia, a battleship built in the 1920s, would soon join the war effort. The Navy had refloated the vessel after the Japanese attack, and she later fought in some of the war's key battles in the Pacific Theater.

The battleship's surviving crew members still gather for reunions, but one Friday at the Naval Museum downtown was different. Bremerton is sprinkled with a few USS West Virginia relics, and those who served on the ship got to witness a few things they'd not seen since the war.

The battleship was deactivated not long after the war and ultimately sold for scrap.

Some of its anti-aircraft guns can still be found at Bremerton landmarks, including "Hal's Corner," at Sheridan Road and Wheaton Way, and at Illahee State Park.

Friday's journey brought back memories for the veterans.

"It was a family," said Arthur Rinetti, who served aboard the ship from 1943 to 1946. "You're sleeping two feet apart. You eat together. You get sick together."

In 1944, the ship joined a successful assault on the Japanese fleet in the Surigao Straight. It later fought at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. In September 1945, the ship was the only vessel sunk at Pearl Harbor that was also in Tokyo Bay when Japan surrendered.

Rinetti remembers a time when a Japanese plan flew a kamikaze mission straight for his location on the ship. He was a fire controlman, and it appeared as though the plane was "friendly." But as it got close over the ship, "you could see the meatballs on the wings," he said, referencing the Rising Sun symbols on the plane. It crashed through the decks and a fire broke out on the ship.

"It was chaos," Rinetti said.

One of the most harrowing times of those battles that Anthony Reiter recalled was Easter Sunday in April 1945. He was in the shower when the ship came under attack. All of the hatches were locked, and he and several other men, unclothed, were stuck inside the area of the shop must susceptible to torpedoes.

"We had to remain there until the ship was secured," he said.

A 500-pound bomb ripped through at least two decks of the ship while the men waited. Fortunately it never went off, or the results would have been catastrophic.

"A lot of lives would have been lost," he said.

