USS Wasp returns to sea after port visit in Greece

NORFOLK, Va. — Sailors and Marines aboard the USS Wasp returned to sea Tuesday after conducting their first port visit in four months.

The Navy said the Norfolk-based amphibious assault ship left Greece after spending eight days in Crete.

Before the port visit, the ship had spent 121 days at sea. Most of that time was spent conducting operations against the Islamic State group in Libya.

While the Navy says the primary purpose of the port visit was to conduct mid-deployment repairs, it also gave the crew an opportunity for some rest and relaxation ashore.

“Being able to pull into such a great facility in the Mediterranean to refit and refuel can’t be understated. It is also good to be able to take a bit of time to enjoy the island. Crete has had a long and glorious history and visiting here is a unique opportunity for our Sailors and Marines,” Capt. F. Byron Ogden, commander of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, said in a statement.

Sailors and Marines also participated in a community beach cleanup at Marathi Beach and yard work at the Boys Daily Care Center of Chania, according to the Navy.

———

©2016 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.