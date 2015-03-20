USS Detroit arrives at dock in Detroit for commissioning ceremony

An innovative new U.S. Navy combat ship named for Detroit is expected to arrive here early Friday afternoon.

Traveling south over Lake Huron, the USS Detroit is to dock on the Detroit River near the Renaissance Center for a week of public tours, events and a commissioning ceremony. It's the sixth U.S. Navy warship named for Detroit.

"She is a fast, agile ship designed for a variety of missions in coastal waters as well as humanitarian relief missions," according to a news release. "Capable of open-ocean operations, her modular design supports interchangeable mission packages, which will allow the ship to be reconfigured for anti-submarine warfare, mine warfare, or surface warfare missions as-needed."

The USS Detroit was launched and christened Oct. 18, 2014, at the Marinette Marine Shipyard in Wisconsin by Barbara Levin, the ship's sponsor and wife of retired U.S. Sen. Carl Levin. The ship's trip to Detroit began Wednesday from the shipyard. You can track its location in real-time through marinetraffic.com.

The welcoming ceremony is to be at 2 p.m. Friday at the dock behind the RenCen.

Public tours are available from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 19, and people are advised to arrive early because the line could be lengthy. Details on the tours are available at ussdetroitlcs7.com.

Tickets are required for the Oct. 22 commissioning ceremony, and all 4,000 of the general seats have already been allocated, according to the website. The Navy Band Great Lakes is to perform, and two JumboTrons are to be there to help with viewing. If you didn't get a ticket, VIP access is available to sponsors, according to the website.

A complete list of events is posted on the ship's Facebook page.

After the commissioning, the ship will make a four-day stop across the river at Windsor, Ontario. The crew will use the time to rest before traveling to the Atlantic Ocean. The ship's home port will be San Diego.

1.98 million gallons of water go through the ship's four water jets per minute -- enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in 20 seconds



