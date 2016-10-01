USA Discounters retailer agrees to settlement with states
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 1, 2016
NORFOLK, Va. — A retailer based in Norfolk that sold furniture and other products on credit to military families has agreed to a settlement that will result in nearly $100 million of forgiven debt and restitution.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement Friday that the settlement with USA Discounters includes more than $10.5 million to over 8,000 Virginia customers. The settlement includes 49 states and the District of Columbia. Though the company settled, it denies any wrongdoing according to the agreement.
State officials alleged that USA Discounters engaged in deceptive advertising and abusive debt collection practices. Certain consumers will have remaining debt wiped out; others will get a $100 credit. The settlement's terms also include a $40 million penalty.
USA Discounters closed its stores in 2015 before later declaring bankruptcy.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Coast Guard presence in Mideast making waves
A Marine abused at boot camp explains why he spoke out
Shimon Peres, ex-Israeli president and PM, dies at 93
Pentagon considers additional 500 troops for Iraq
US airstrikes kill 8 Afghan police, officials say
Some survivors of the fallen are shorted on Pentagon benefits