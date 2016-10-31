US soldier remains identified, headed to New York for burial

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. military says the remains of a soldier from Buffalo are being brought home for burial more than 60 years after he died during the Korean War.

The Pentagon announced Monday that DNA samples provided by a nephew in western New York helped identify the remains of Roy Fink. His remains are scheduled to arrive at the Buffalo airport Wednesday. Burial with full military honors will be at Buffalo's Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Fink was a 20-year-old corporal serving in the Army's 7th Infantry Division when his unit came under attack by Chinese forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea in late November 1950. Fink was reported missing in action as of Dec. 2, 1950. The Army declared him dead at the end of 1953.

Fink's remains were among those recovered in 2001 near the reservoir.