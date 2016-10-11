US policy on deporting Haitians on hold in wake of hurricane

MEXICO CITY — The U.S. Homeland Security secretary says Hurricane Matthew's devastation in Haiti has put on hold a new policy of deporting Haitians in the United States without permission, but the government intends to resume it in the future.

Secretary Jeh Johnson says some flights to Haiti have been suspended due to Matthew. He said Tuesday that U.S. officials will have to "be sympathetic to the plight of the people of Haiti as a result."

But after conditions change, "we intend to resume the policy."

The United States stopped deporting Haitians after the country was hit by a destructive earthquake in 2010, but Johnson rescinded that policy in recent weeks.

Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving at Tijuana, Mexico, hoping to cross into the United States.