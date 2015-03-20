US military relief operations in Haiti could end in days, admiral says

VIRGINIA BEACH — The U.S. military's humanitarian relief efforts in Haiti that include sailors and soldiers from Hampton Roads will likely end within the next few days, the head of U.S. Southern Command said Tuesday.

Adm. Kurt Tidd told reporters at the Pentagon that the demand for military aircraft to deliver humanitarian aid to hurricane-ravaged regions of Haiti has dwindled as roads on the poor Caribbean nation have reopened.

"We're at the point now where, literally, almost all of the supplies are moving by road out to those sites," he said.

Haiti was hit by a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Oct. 4 that killed 546 as it destroyed buildings, knocked down trees and caused widespread flooding. More than 1.4 million people were in need of humanitarian aid in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

The military has been providing assistance at the request of the U.S. Agency for International Development. Tidd said the military planned for a two-week operation, and that appears to be going according to schedule. The order to assist in Haiti was issued on Oct. 5.

Once USAID no longer requests help moving aid by air, U.S. troops will leave, Tidd said.

Since Sunday, the military relief efforts have been led by Rear Adm. Roy Kitchener. Kitchener is the commander of Virginia Beach-based Expeditionary Strike Group 2.

He is embarked aboard the Florida-based amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima along with Seabees from Virginia Beach, a helicopter squadron from Norfolk and hundreds of Marines from Camp Lejeune, N.C., among others.

Fort Eustis also has personnel loading food and other relief aid in Haiti under Kitchener's command as part of a joint task force.

Through Monday, U.S. helicopters had delivered more than 528,000 pounds of food, medical supplies, water, shelter materials and other aid, according to U.S. Southern Command.

