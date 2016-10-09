US military bases cleaning up, returning to normal after Hurricane Matthew roars out to sea

Fort Bragg and other military installations in the Southeast were cleaning up and getting back to normal Sunday after Hurricane Matthew roared through the area over the weekend before turning into the Atlantic.

Fort Bragg, located near Fayetteville, N.C., resumed normal operations at noon Sunday at most facilities, including Womack Army Medical Center, although some including the South Post Food Court and the Pope Exchange remained closed due to damage or flooding.

A statement on Facebook said a “liberal leave policy” would be in effect for those who could not get to work.

“Clean up is going to be a full community effort,” the Facebook post said. “Work those legs and arms while the gyms are closed by consolidating fallen tree branches into piles and raking the pine needles out of the storm drains. … Let's also check on our neighbors and help them out with the yardwork. Units need to look beyond their unit footprint. This is, after all, the center of the military universe, so we have quite a bit of real estate to cover.”

At Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, N.C., first responders were “actively working recovery and damage assessments for the installation,” where there was significant flooding, according a post on its Facebook page Sunday.

Urging “extreme caution,” the post said there were “reports of downed trees, flooded roads, and power outages,” though power had been partially restored. A post from Saturday said there were reports of flooding in housing areas and urged residents where water was rising to evacuate.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, in Jacksonville, N.C., were working with local authorities to restore power following widespread power loss, said Nat Fahy, spokesperson for both bases. Once power is restored, possibly by Sunday afternoon, the bases hope to have community service facilities such as Marine Marts and fitness centers up and running, Fahy said, but it was hard to say when the bases would be back to normal operations.

There were reports of moderate localized flooding, though most major roads were drivable. Fahy said there were no reports of injuries, but there was one report of a tree branch falling into someone's roof.

The storm was stripped of hurricane status just before daybreak, but the crisis — set off by downpours of more than a foot — was far from over.

"As the sun rises in North Carolina and the blue sky returns, our state is facing major destruction and, sadly, loss of life," Gov. Pat McCrory said.

In South Carolina, the Marines evacuated 6,000 trainees to an Army facility in Albany, Ga. The storm dumped heavy rains and caused widespread flooding. Officials said that was preventing many civilians from returning home Sunday because roads were blocked.

