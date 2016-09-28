US imposes sanctions on Italian rapper for fighting with Islamic State

WASHINGTON — The Obama administration has imposed sanctions on an Italian rapper who moved to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

Anas el-Abboubi was added on Wednesday to the State Department's list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

The department says el-Abboubi - who's known in Italy as Mc Khalif - was taken into police custody in Italy in 2013 for plotting an attack in northern Italy and recruiting individuals for militant activity in Syria. He was released after two weeks in custody and later fled to Syria.

The department says he's among about 50 foreign fighters of Italian origin currently fighting in Syria.

