US armed forces appeals court to hold oral arguments at Colo. law school

BOULDER, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces will hold oral arguments in an Air Force domestic violence case at the University of Colorado Law School on Tuesday.

The oral arguments, which are open to the public, will be held at 2:20 p.m. in the Wittemyer Courtroom inside the Wolf Law building on the Boulder campus.

The five civilian judges that make up the court are coming to Boulder as part of the U.S. Court of Appeals for Armed Forces Project Outreach program, which is intended to raise awareness about the military criminal justice system and the federal court of appeals.

As part of the outreach program, the court holds arguments at law schools, military bases and other public facilities around the country.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces is the highest military court. It reviews decisions made by the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard and Navy-Marine Corps intermediate military appeals courts.

