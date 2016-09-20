Quantcast

U-2 spy plane crashes in California; pilots escape

In a June 9, 2015 file photo, a U-2 Dragon Lady from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., prepares to land at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom. Jarad A. Denton/U.S. Air Force

By TARA COPP | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 20, 2016

WASHINGTON — A U-2 spy plane from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base in California has crashed, the Air Force confirmed Tuesday.

The two pilots aboard the plane ejected over Sutter County, the Air Force said.

No other details were immediately available.

Including the plane that crashed, there were 33 U-2 "Dragon Lady" spy planes left in service, according to Air Force. Most of the aircraft are single-seat, but five trainer U-2s are two-seat aircraft.

