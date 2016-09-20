U-2 spy plane crashes in California; pilots escape
By TARA COPP | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 20, 2016
WASHINGTON — A U-2 spy plane from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base in California has crashed, the Air Force confirmed Tuesday.
The two pilots aboard the plane ejected over Sutter County, the Air Force said.
No other details were immediately available.
Including the plane that crashed, there were 33 U-2 "Dragon Lady" spy planes left in service, according to Air Force. Most of the aircraft are single-seat, but five trainer U-2s are two-seat aircraft.
copp.tara@stripes.com
Twitter: @TaraCopp
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
House passes Sept. 11 legislation as Obama veto threat looms
Obama promises to work to tighten the noose on North Korea
Official warns of service changes after Army MWR cuts
New running technique could help soldiers pass fitness test
Pentagon's 'rebel alliance' chief seeks to boost digital prowess
Trump calls US generals 'embarrassing'
from around the web