Tribes granted permit for pipeline protests on Army Corps of Engineers' land
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 17, 2016
FARGO, N.D. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe a temporary permit that allows demonstrators to legally protest on federal lands, as long as they cover the costs.
The permit issued Friday allows protesters to gather to the south of the mouth of the Cannonball River. In exchange for that authority, the tribe assumes responsibility for maintenance, damage and restoration costs, security and safety of protesters, and liability insurance.
Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota's lone member of the U.S. House, calls the special permit a good compromise.
Thousands of people from around the country have gathered at the encampment north of the reservation. It has been called the largest gathering of Native Americans in a century.
