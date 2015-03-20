Tomah VA, vet foundation clash over use of building

TOMAH, Wis. — The VA Medical Center in Tomah and the Veterans Assistance Foundation have dueling versions of what led to the VA’s 90-day termination notice of the lease for part of a building the foundation uses to house 40 to 50 homeless veterans.

But the veterans would not be shoved out into the cold, VA spokesman Matthew Gowan said Thursday, adding that the Tomah VA has requested 30 additional housing vouchers in case they are needed and clinical services also will continue.

Despite the fracas over the space on the second and third floors of the medical center’s Building 407, VA and VAF representatives were working under the same roof Thursday during a Homeless Veterans Stand Down at Logistics Health Inc. in La Crosse.

“That’s what you do to serve veterans,” Gowan said.

The foundation, headquartered in downtown Tomah, pays the VA $17,000 to lease the space as part of its mission to provide transitional housing and other services, said VAF President Chris Hanson.

Safety and other concerns that could endanger other veterans being treated on the center’s sprawling campus prompted the termination notice on the sharing agreement, effective Jan. 13, Gowan said.

“The safety and well-being of our veterans is of the utmost concern,” acting Tomah VA Medical Center director Victoria Brahm said in a statement issued Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the Veterans Assistance Foundation has failed significantly in their responsibility to take care of the veterans in their care,” she said.

“The VAF’s lack of response to the multiple problems that have occurred in their program and their lack of effort to resolve long-term issues is unacceptable,” Brahm said.

“The request is not to close the program but to move it off of the hospital campus,” she said.

Issues included a refusal to provide 24/7 security, the absence of required clinical staff and inappropriate use of the VAF space, she said.

The medical center has halted referrals to the VAF until it deems the program safe, she said.

VA police responded to more than 30 incidents, ranging from suicide attempts to accidental overdoses to other criminal violations of varying degrees, Gowan said.

It is difficult to gauge how much the death of a VAF resident in August weighed in the decision, as the Tomah Police Department is still investigating the death.

The fact that the VAF program is on federal property imposes restrictions, such as banning of alcohol, Gowan said. But some VAF residents had brought alcohol into their quarters, which also is forbidden because some VA patients are being treated for alcohol and drug addiction, he said.

VAF president Hanson, a U.S. Navy Reserve lieutenant and public affairs officer who is serving in Afghanistan, acknowledged during a phone interview that there have been a number of police calls.

Many residents in the VAF program are suffering from mental illness and substance abuse, he said.

“The residents we have out there have the more difficult issues,” Hanson said. “That’s part of the nature of the program. We don’t give up on anybody.”

Hanson indicated a fraying relationship with the medical center, noting,

“We’ve always been treated as a nuisance more than anything. The relationship has really chilled the last few months.

“The whole thing is very disheartening,” especially that the VA had not notified him, he said. “I’ve had no contact from the VA.”

Gowan said the VAF had been notified repeatedly.

“Our No. 1 priority is taking care of our homeless veterans,” Hanson said, noting that it would need to find another location and clear that for its separate VA grant.

The termination action will not affect the VAF’s project in downtown Tomah, which would include a resale shop, coffee house and housing for several veterans, he said.

Hanson also hinted at possible ulterior motives, saying, “The VA has plans for that space. They’ve had plans for that space for a long time.”

Even when the VAF program moves off the campus, the medical center will continue to provide clinical program participants they need, Gowan said.

“Our staff are assessing each VAF resident’s individual situation to ensure that veterans are being offered needed programs and services,” Brahm said. “It is our hope that the VAF will work cooperatively with us to ensure our veterans can receive appropriate VA assistance and resources that will help in their transition.”

The kerfuffle has attracted the attention of members of Congress.

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, met with Brahm today, issuing a statement later that he urged her to ensure that the affected veterans have access to housing and the care and treatment they need.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., sent Brahm a letter asking for more information, adding, “While it is important to allow for a thorough independent investigation into the recent death, the VA also must ensure that the veterans who currently rely on the VAF program are not adversely affected by this decision."

