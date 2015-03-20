Tomah police await toxicology report in probe of VA homeless program death

TOMAH — The Tomah Police Department and other agencies are awaiting toxicology reports in the investigation of the death of a 54-year-old woman who had been staying in the Veterans Assistance Foundation’s homeless veterans program at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson released that information Friday, along with other sketchy details, after medical center officials cited the death as one of the factors in its decision to terminate the VAF’s lease for the second and third floors of Building 407 for its homeless and treatment programs.

The police department received a request on Sept. 26 from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General to help in a death investigation that had begun the previous day, according to Nicholson’s statement.

“Upon initial investigation, a cause of death could not be determined,” Nicholson said. “In an attempt to determine the cause of death, an autopsy was ordered and has been performed by the UW Hospital Pathology Department in Madison.”

The autopsy results are pending the return of toxicology reports, according to the statement, which stated that the Monroe County Joint Investigative Task Force and the VA’s inspector general’s office are assisting in the investigation.

VAF executive director Don Roach did not return a phone call asking for comment Friday.

On Thursday, the medical center issued a statement outlining acting director Victoria Brahm’s reasons for terminating its facility-sharing agreement with the VAF effective Jan. 13.

“The safety and well-being of our veterans is of the utmost concern,” Brahm said. “Unfortunately, the Veterans Assistance Foundation has failed significantly in their responsibility to take care of the veterans in their care.”

Contentious issues included a refusal to provide 24/7 security, the absence of required clinical staff and inappropriate use of the VAF space, said Brahm, who also said the medical center has halted referrals to the VAF until it determines that the program is safe.

“The VAF’s lack of response to the multiple problems that have occurred in their program and their lack of effort to resolve long-term issues is unacceptable,” Brahm said.

“The request is not to close the program but to move it off of the hospital campus,” she said.

The fact that the VAF program is on federal property imposes restrictions that might not be in force at other sites, such banning alcohol on the premises, said VA spokesman Matthew Gowan.

But some VAF residents had brought alcohol into the quarters, which also is forbidden, he said.

What’s more, VA police responded to more than 30 incidents, ranging from suicide attempts to accidental overdoses to other criminal violations of varying degrees, Gowan said.

VAF President Chris Hanson, a U.S. Navy Reserve lieutenant who is serving in Afghanistan, acknowledged the police calls during a phone interview but said many VAF clients are suffering from mental illness and substance abuse.

“Our No. 1 priority is taking care of our homeless veterans,” Hanson said.

The termination action will not affect the VAF’s project in downtown Tomah, which is to include a resale shop, coffee house and housing for several veterans, he said.

The medical center and the VAF promised efforts to find accommodations for any veterans displaced because of the termination.

The VAF, an independent nonprofit agency, operates with its own fundraising, as well as reimbursement from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for its transitional housing programs in Tomah and several other sites, as well as a variety of other services, including vocational training, PTSD referrals, case management and counseling for sobriety, life skills and anger management, among others.

The VAF has received millions in state and federal money since it was founded in 1994.

It was ranked as the 26th-worst charity in the nation, based on fundraising cost-expenditure ratio in a 2013 investigation by the national Center for Investigative Reporting and the Tampa Bay Times in Florida.

According to that report, the foundation raises about $2.5 million a year, with about half of that going toward temporary housing and job training programs for struggling veterans.

The VAF gets nearly half its revenue through a federal government grant. It paid for-profit solicitation companies $11 million during the previous decade, according to the investigation.

“For at least the past 10 years, the foundation has signed contracts with telemarketers allowing the companies to keep 90 cents of every dollar raised,” according to that report.

