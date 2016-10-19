Terror bombing suspect moved from hospital to prison

TRENTON, N.J. — A man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, has been moved from a hospital to a state prison.

New Jersey Corrections Department spokesman Matt Schuman says Ahmad Khan Rahimi was transferred to a state facility on Tuesday instead of a county jail for his safety and security. Schuman would not identify the facility.

Rahimi had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a police shootout that led to his capture in Linden on Sept. 19.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to kill police officers before they captured him.

He is accused of detonating a pipe bomb before a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and a pressure cooker bomb in New York City on Sept. 17.