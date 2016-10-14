Teenager charged in slaying of Army veteran during holdup
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 14, 2016
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A teenager has been arrested four days after a 64-year-old Army veteran was fatally shot in his own driveway during an apparent robbery.
Birmingham police spokesman Lt. Sean Edwards tells news outlets that 18-year-old Joseph Cook Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with capital murder in the death of Calvin Gunn.
Previous: Vet shot dead shielding wife in holdup
Edwards says Gunn's home surveillance camera system shows Cook and the crime Saturday night.
Investigators say Gunn and his wife were returning home when they were approached by a would-be robber. Merle Gunn says her husband died trying to protect her.
It was not immediately clear whether Cook has an attorney.
