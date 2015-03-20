Teamsters OK pact to keep Sikorsky in Conn. through 2032

The schedule to replace worn systems such as the Marine Corps' CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter with the new CH-53K King Stallion, shown here, “keeps getting pushed further and further into the future,” a defense analyst said.

STRATFORD (Tribune News Service) — Members of Teamsters Local 1150 approved an agreement Sunday that will mean less money for future employees of Sikorsky Aircraft but will keep their jobs in Connecticut, a move state and federal leaders lauded as painful but necessary.

The workers of Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford voted 2,104 to 140 to approve the agreement Sunday that will keep the company, a division of Lockheed Martin, in Stratford through 2032 to build 200 CH-53K helicopters. In addition to the pay cuts, the agreement calls for changes to its pension plan and workweek schedules.

Lockheed Martin officials had said that it needed $400 million in concessions in order to stay in the state to build the helicopters, prompting the vote, which came after the approval of an agreement between Lockheed Martin and the state that includes more than $200 million in grants and tax breaks and a promise from the company to increase its workforce.

“I want to thank members of the Teamsters Local 1150, including their Executive Board, for their important and necessary vote today,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement Sunday. “The broader agreement between the State of Connecticut and Lockheed Martin now has overwhelming support. Connecticut’s Executive Branch, our General Assembly, Lockheed Martin, and its many skilled workers have all joined together to protect the long-term success of Connecticut’s advanced manufacturing base.”

The agreement doesn’t only benefit Sikorsky employees, Malloy said, but the hundreds of state businesses that count themselves as Sikorsky suppliers.

“Today’s vote ensures that Sikorsky – one of the state’s iconic businesses – will remain for years to come in the state they have long called home,” Malloy said. “Hundreds of Connecticut-based supply chain companies and their thousands of employees will also benefit as a direct result from the CH53K being built right here. These businesses and employees are our neighbors — located in every corner of the state. I want to thank everyone involved in this process for their efforts in ensuring we protect Connecticut’s manufacturing future. Today is truly a day to celebrate.”

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy also hailed the agreement and praised the employees who made it happen.

“Sikorsky belongs in Connecticut, and we’re thrilled that’s where they’ll stay,” Blumenthal and Murphy said in a joint statement Sunday. “We appreciate the sacrifices entailed in this agreement and accepted by the extraordinary working men and women at Sikorsky.

“For decades, Sikorsky has been known around the world for representing the gold standard in military rotary-wing aircraft thanks to the skill and devotion of workers in Connecticut,” they said. “As Sikorsky and the Pentagon look toward the next generation of military helicopters, we’re proud that the CH-53K King Stallion will be made right here in Connecticut. The deal approved today is a testament to Connecticut’s skilled workforce and the united commitment of the state and workers to ensure Connecticut remains a national hub for defense manufacturers and their suppliers.”

State Senate President Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) also said in a joint statement Sunday that the agreement is a shot in the arm to the state’s economy.

“Lockheed Martin’s decision to build the King Stallion helicopter at Sikorsky’s facility in Connecticut is a significant victory for the 8,000 workers at Sikorsky and our state’s economy,” Looney said. “I want to thank the members of Teamsters Local 1150 for overwhelmingly approving the proposal that will benefit hundreds of suppliers throughout the Connecticut and keeping good-paying jobs here for today’s workforce and tomorrow’s graduates. Connecticut is at its best when private industry, labor and government all work together to grow our economy for sustainable future.

“The members of Teamsters Local 1150 voted to keep good-paying, high-skilled jobs in Connecticut for today, tomorrow and over the next generation,” said Sen. Duff. “Connecticut is making smart investments to create jobs and grow our economy. The economic impact of this project will create and sustain thousands of jobs in the manufacturing supply chain across all corners of the state for years to come.”

