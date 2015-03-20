Sustainment soldiers practiced skills at Army Warfighting Assessment exercise

FORT BLISS, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Behind the scenes of the large-scale Army Warfighting Assessment, sustainment soldiers were busy doing their unheralded role to keep the exercise and their fellow troops moving along.

About 200 soldiers from the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade were part of about 5,700 troops who participated in the two-week-long modernization exercise that ended Thursday.

“This gives us an opportunity to work together, work out our weaknesses and improve on our strengths,” said Master Sgt. Brandy Phillip, the noncommissioned officer in charge of distribution and integration for the Sustainment Brigade.

Phillip, from Omaha, Neb., said the scope of the exercise was “amazing” and it provided “a good learning opportunity” for soldiers in the Sustainment Brigade.

The lion’s share of soldiers in the exercise were from Fort Bliss’ 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. But also participating were other units from Fort Bliss, soldiers and units from elsewhere in the Army and international partners like the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Denmark and Italy.

The 1AD Sustainment Brigade ran a bulk refueling station out in the field, known as a fuel system supply point.

The brigade also provided maintenance on vehicles and transported heavy vehicles and equipment to help the exercise flow better.

In addition, the Sustainment Brigade provided support to the 2nd Brigade’s 47th Brigade Support Battalion and helped that unit push out all manner of supplies forward into the training area.

The Muleskinners, as the Sustainment Brigade is nicknamed, do their sustainment and support role every day in the garrison, but one of the biggest pieces they were able to work on during the exercise was practicing their warfighting skills.

They provided their own security, practiced relocating their battlefield headquarters, set up defensive positions and treated mock casualties during the exercise, among other warfighting skills, said Col. Michael Lalor, commander of the Sustainment Brigade.

“It is a great multi-echelon event and for us, the biggest thing is we are prepared to defend ourselves and execute sustainment for the division,” Lalor said.

“In this operation, we proved our capacity to provide actual sustainment, primarily fuel and transportation, in support of 2nd Brigade,” Lalor added.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Terrance Avila is a petroleum systems technician with the Sustainment Brigade’s 504th Composite Supply Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.

Avila, from Longview, Texas, was the officer in charge of the bulk refueling station during the exercise.

The exercise provided his soldiers with valuable training they normally don’t get, Avila said.

“You train as you fight,” Avila said. “We try to get a lot of the bugs and wrinkles out. That way when soldiers’ lives are on the line in a deployed environment, they are up and running and know what their roles are.”

Pvt. Anita Sevier is a petroleum supply specialist, also with the 504th Composite Supply Company. It was the first time that she and many of her fellow soldiers had ever established a bulk refueling station out in the field, she said.

“I learned a lot,” said Sevier, who is from San Diego. “It is a great system. You get to supply fuel in a bulk amount and at a pretty quick pace.”

Pfc. Micheal Calloway, another refueler with the 504th Composite Supply Company, agreed that going out into the field and setting up and running the bulk refueling station was an excellent learning experience.

“I feel we can take this back to our company and really build on this,” said Calloway, from Houston. “I am always learning. This has been a great experience.”

Capt. Rose Horswill is the commander of the 261st Signal Support Company, Special Troops Battalion.

Her soldiers provided the tactical network to the Sustainment Brigade and its two battalions and allowed them to communicate with higher headquarters, other units and international partners that participated in the exercise.

“What this provides us is the opportunity to test our equipment and to test our speed, especially when we move locations,” said Horswill, from Wyoming, R.I.

dburge@elpasotimes.com

©2016 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

