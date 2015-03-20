Suspects sought in Camp Pendleton beach sex assaults

Military investigators are asking for the public's help in tracking two suspects and a possible witness in a sexual assault on the beach at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base.

One man was seen with the suspects shortly before two women were attacked, according to San Diego Crime Stoppers and Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The women reported being sexually assaulted shortly before 5 p.m. on May 26 on Del Mar Beach, on the Marine base, Crime Stoppers said.

The assailants were described as Latino men in their 20s. One was of heavy build, with brown eyes, short, dark brown hair, facial hair, and a deep voice. The other man was of medium build, with no further details available.

NCIS investigators found surveillance video of a man who was with the suspects earlier, and they would like to interview him as a "person of interest," Crime Stoppers said.

He is described as Latino in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, thin, of medium complexion, with dark brown eyes and dark brown hair in a military-style haircut. He has some kind of tattooed lettering on his left shoulder.

