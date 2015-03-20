Suspect in FBI terror plot sting will stay in detention

Months before the FBI arrested Nelash Das on charges of plotting a purported ISIS-backed terrorist attack, he discussed in a recorded conversation how he could obtain an illegal gun for the planned crime so that it wouldn't be traced to him.

"We want to do it perfect," Das is heard in the audio telling a man he would later learn was a paid FBI informant. "You want no evidence."

Snippets of Das's exchanges with the informant were played Tuesday at his detention hearing in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, where a federal judge ordered Das to remain in government custody through the duration of his court proceedings.

The recordings, the government contends, show Das was not the victim of entrapment - as he has asserted in telephone interviews with The Washington Post - but rather a dangerous man who was preparing to murder a member of the U.S. military in support of the Islamic State.

"It's the defendant's own words and actions," Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom told the judge.

Das, 24, of Prince George's County, was arrested Sept. 30 after law enforcement officials found him and a paid FBI source at an address in Prince George's County, where Das had been led to believe that they would kill a member of the U.S. military, federal officials said.

Das plans to enter a plea of not guilty at a future hearing, said Julie Stelzig, his attorney.

Her client is a citizen of Bangladesh and a legal permanent resident of the United States after being admitted to the country as a young child in 1995, federal officials said. From as early as September 2015 to early this year, Das expressed support for the Islamic State and the terrorist attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, California, on social media, according to the federal complaint.

After being flagged, the government sent a paid FBI source to pose as a supporter of the Islamic State and befriend Das. The informant eventually told Das the pair could receive $80,000 for launching an attack against a member of the U.S. military, according to a federal criminal complaint.

In telephone interviews with a Washington Post reporter while he was in federal custody, Das said that he is the victim of entrapment and was harassed into taking part in the scheme by the U.S. government.

At Tuesday's hearing, Stelzig also argued Das was coerced into a government-orchestrated plot.

"What the government has thwarted is a terror plot of its own creation," Stelzig said.

Stelzig said the paid confidential informant was a "professional manipulator" who not only lacks training on the rules barring entrapment, but also had a financial stake in the outcome of the case. The informant found the "target" that he and Das planned to attack and drove Das in advance to various locations to buy supplies and conduct surveillance.

Das did not speak at the hearing. He entered the courtroom wearing a maroon detention uniform and waved to his mother sitting in the audience.

Although Das in phone interviews with The Post said he was led to believe that he would only knock on the door of the intended target and not shoot, Windom said that was not the case. Das is heard on tape talking about how he and the informant would shoot the target together before taking turns and that the attack would be the first of many, Windom said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas DiGirolamo said Tuesday that his job at the hearing was not to decide whether Das was entrapped, but whether there was enough evidence to keep him locked up for the duration of his legal proceedings.

"I heard a plan . . . to specifically kill a United States military service man," DiGirolamo said before ordering Das detained. "The government has a strong case against Mr. Das."

