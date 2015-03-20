Summit at Virginia lab talks cyberthreats, cyberattackers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Last December, bad guys using stolen usernames and passwords managed to take over the control systems of three power distribution companies.

Company employees watched helplessly as the cyberattackers took over their control panels and, in a matter of minutes, shut down power to some 225,000 customers.

That attack didn't happen in this country, but in Ukraine, said Neil Hershfield, deputy director of ICS-CERT at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. And it was groundbreaking.

"It was the first confirmed cyberattack event impacting civilian critical infrastructure," said Hershfield. "This is significant. This is the thing we'd been waiting for. Like, when's it going to happen? Well, now it's happened. In Ukraine.

"You're probably asking yourself, 'Could this happen in the U.S.?' It could absolutely happen here. It could happen in an energy company. It could happen in a water plant. It could definitely happen."

This was one of the cautionary messages Hershfield delivered Tuesday afternoon at the Cyber Physical Systems Summit being held at Jefferson Lab in Newport News.

The summit is a three-day regional gathering of representatives from government, academia, industry, research, the military and other arenas to discuss cyberthreats. It's the first such event in the state.

ICS-CERT is the Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team, which offers public and private partners information, training and mitigation measures.

The summit is being hosted by the National Governors Association and its current chairman, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who has made cybersecurity the main initiative of his tenure.

McAuliffe is scheduled to address the summit Wednesday morning.

But Hershfield's news wasn't all dire. He said many companies across the country are already acutely aware of cyberthreats and taking action.

"They recognize that this is a real threat," Hershfield said. "They're investing in cybersecurity."

In fact, he said, last year the cybersecurity market was worth $75.4 billion.

Jefferson Lab, one of 17 national labs conducting basic physics research for the U.S. Department of Energy, is also proactive, officials said.

Chief Information Officer Amber Boehnlein said the lab employs many of the same security techniques Hershfield recommends, including multi-factor authentication and staff training to recognize cyberthreats.

"We do everything in our power to secure the site," Boehnlein said.

Robert McKeown, the lab's deputy director, said the lab serves more than 1,500 scientists based in more than 30 countries.

"We must ensure that the data that these scientists collect can be shared safely and accurately worldwide," McKeown said. "And, of course, just like any other business, our systems must remain secure and accessible by staff as they carry out their duties."

But businesses aren't the only targets of cyberthieves.

In the last several years, major corporations from Target to JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Anthem have been hit by hackers who stole the personal data of a multitude of customers.

Hershfield said he himself was the victim of two such mass data breaches last year.

The public can't afford to be sanguine.

"They should definitely be concerned," Hershfield said. "They should definitely have their mind on cybersecurity or computer security, because there's a lot of people that are looking to take advantage of them for financial gain, looking to embarrass people."

He urged individuals to delete emails from unknown persons and to be very wary of phone calls "if anything sounds a little odd."

"There's nobody out there looking out for your best interest by telling you that your computer has been infected and they'll help you," Hershfield said.

Individuals also can be targeted by bad actors who already know something about them by gathering personal information from social media sites, online job postings and resumes, as well as from such low-tech means as dumpster diving.

Hershfield said he agreed with comments last year by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who said, "Cyberthreats to U.S. national and economic security are increasing in frequency, scale, sophistication and severity of impact. The ranges of cyberthreats, actors, methods of attack, targeted systems and victims are also expanding."

There were nearly 80,000 security incidents last year, he said.

The outlook for the future?

"The likelihood of a catastrophic attack from any particular actor is remote at this time," Hershfield said, again quoting Clapper. "Rather than a cyber Armageddon scenario that debilitates the entire U.S. infrastructure, we envision something different. We foresee an ongoing series of low- to moderate-level cyberattacks from a variety of sources over time which will impose cumulative costs on U.S. economic competitiveness and national security.

"Cyberthreats cannot be eliminated," Hershfield added. "Rather, cyberrisk must be managed."

The summit continues through Thursday, and is open to registrants only.

