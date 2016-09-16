Suit accuses Las Vegas resort of discriminating against vet with PTSD

LAS VEGAS — Wynn Las Vegas is accused of discriminating against a U.S. Army veteran who was working for them as a security guard and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Friday in Las Vegas, alleging the company refused to accommodate the veteran and aggravated his condition by suspending him.

The lawsuit says the employee served in Iraq and started working in 2007 as an unarmed security officer on bike patrol.

The guard's PTSD flared up in 2010, shortly after Wynn started requiring security officers to work mandatory overtime. The lawsuit says the employee asked for a modified schedule but wasn't accommodated, and was suspended after accusing the company of discrimination.

Wynn officials declined comment, saying they hadn't been served with the lawsuit.