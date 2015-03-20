Stunner! Navy snaps No. 6 Houston's unbeaten streak

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — With every Navy touchdown, No. 6 Houston saw its hope of playing for the national championship become a little more distant.

After the Cougars had their quest for an unbeaten season dashed in a 46-40 loss Saturday, all they could do is shrug.

Houston committed three turnovers, gave up two points on a poor snap in punt formation and simply couldn't find a way to stop Navy's triple option.

"We didn't play very well in any phase of the game and we still had a chance to win it there in the fourth quarter," Cougars coach Tom Herman said. "You're not going to win very many games against really good teams on the road turning the ball over three times, one for a touchdown, snapping the ball over the punter's head and letting them rush for 300 yards." ?

Will Worth ran for 115 yards and threw for two touchdowns Saturday to help the Midshipmen (4-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) pull off the upset. Navy hadn't defeated a Top 10 team since 1984, when it topped No. 2 South Carolina in Annapolis.

When it was over, streams of the Navy Brigade stormed the field to surround the players, most of them jumping for joy.

Navy pulled off the win with a precise attack that shredded the nation's top-ranked rushing defense.