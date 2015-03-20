Special Forces soldier honored for saving lives at Boston Marathon

Before he fully understood the sound, Lt. Col. David Diamond recognized the smell.

He knew it from his six combat tours in Iraq. From his training as a Special Forces officer. And from a 2003 bomb blast that injured one of his detachment sergeants in al Qa'im.

But in April 2013, Diamond - then a legislative affairs officer for U.S. Special Operations Command - wasn't in Iraq. He wasn't in a combat zone at all.

Diamond was in Boston, having just completed the world-famous marathon.

Sitting near the finish line, reading messages of encouragement from friends and family on his phone, Diamond heard the first of two pressure cooker bombs explode along the marathon route. The blast was 50 to 60 feet away.

It couldn't be a race celebration, Diamond thought. Why would that come at the four-hour mark?

No. Diamond said his mind immediately went to Iraq.

"I immediately knew what it was," he said. "I could smell it ... I immediately got up and moved right back to the finish line."

There, Diamond found confusion, not unlike what he has witnessed overseas.

Men and women were injured, with missing limbs and gruesome fractures.

"This really reminded me of just being in Iraq," Diamond said. "It elicited a very similar response."

Relying on his military training, Diamond snapped into action. As he arrived at the scene of the blast, a second bomb exploded.

His first priority was to make sure the area was secure.

He checked trash cans and nooks for other bombs, fearing the daisy chain strategy used overseas - where terrorists explode a bomb, then wait for crowds to gather to help the wounded and then detonating another bomb.

Next, he began to evaluate the casualties, tying off tourniquets and triaging the wounded.

"I knew what happened, and I knew what I wanted to do once I got in there to help," Diamond said.

According to officials, Diamond triaged the injured and identified 18 critical victims with amputations following the first April 15, 2013, explosion. He also re-distributed limited medical supplies and confiscated police flex cuffs to use as tourniquets.

Last month, for those actions, Army leaders awarded him the Soldier's Medal, the Army's highest award for valor outside of combat.

In a Sept. 27 ceremony on Capitol Hill, Sen. John McCain pinned the medal on Diamond's chest.

"This is really a reflection of my profession of arms, not of myself," Diamond, who now works in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs, told Army officials after receiving the medal. "I come from great stock, and great training and great leadership. It's a culture, a family we have developed together. Those actions are really representative of what we all do in the military."

During the ceremony, McCain said Diamond acted without regard to his own personal safety.

"He brought stability and leadership to a scene of chaos," the senator said, according to Army officials. "Historically, the Boston Marathon is an event meant to celebrate the patriots of the Revolutionary War. To a new generation, it will also commemorate the courageous actions of the men and women who responded in a time of desperate need. In today's new world, the battlegrounds have changed, but the face of valor has not. We must continue to recognize those who pass that test and who answer that call without hesitation, without personal gain, and risk to their own personal safety."

Diamond talked about the bombing during an interview last week in Washington.

Shortly before the first bomb blast, Diamond had finished the 2013 Boston Marathon with a new personal best time, finishing in less than four hours.

Before the race, which he was running for the fourth time, Diamond already had decided the marathon would be his last.

"It was a beautiful day, and frankly, I was tired of running marathons so it seemed like a good time to stop," he said.

After the blast, Diamond said he was angry.

"When you go to Iraq, Afghanistan - you're in a mind-set that this is definitely a theater and, regardless of why, you have to have that mind-set that there's danger," he said. "In Boston, you don't expect that type of incident."

"I was upset, I mean I was very upset," he added. "Understanding that this was Boston, this was Patriot Day. This was a celebration; it wasn't meant to be . You know... the folks that showed up weren't anticipating getting blown up or being a part of this kind of event."

But Diamond didn't let his emotions overtake him. He credited his clear head to his military training.

As a soldier within the 5th Special Forces Group, he was trained to respond to mass casualties. He had combat medical training and EMT certification.

His experience as a Special Forces detachment leader helped him take charge of the situation before rescue workers could arrive.

He collected belts and lashings for tourniquets, and towels, socks and shirts from a nearby sporting goods store to pack wounds.

"That's my military training - I was just looking at a mass casualty event and just trying to triage and move on," Diamond said.

Some volunteers and police initially tried to stop him, but Diamond said his credentials were clear.

As a Special Forces soldier and combat veteran, there may have been people there better suited to provide medical care, but few, if any, had Diamond's experience responding to this type of bomb blast.

He had done so on five of his six Iraq deployments, he said.

"It was second nature," he said. "I didn't react or respond any differently than just about anybody else within the (Special Forces) regiment. I just happened to be there."

"I was just a cog in the larger component of so many people who helped," he said.



