Soldier went to prison, now works for agency that got him out

KERNERSVILLE (Tribune News Service) — When a soldier commits a war crime — but does so because he’s following the orders of his superiors — should he be held accountable for the crime?

Corey Clagett was.

The 32-year-old North Carolina man spent 10 years in solitary confinement at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, for his role in the execution of three unarmed Iraqi men who had been captured by his squad in a predawn raid. Clagett contends, however — and he’s not alone in his belief — that he was made a scapegoat for the May 2006 killings, which were ordered by his commanders.

“I truly believed these guys were terrorists, because prior to (the raid), the CIA and Special Forces vetted the area as a (terrorist) training camp,” Clagett says. “So I go by the intel that I’m given and whatever orders I’m given. I was a private — I didn’t know what was lawful and what was unlawful. I was just doing what I was told.”

And what he and another private were told by their squad leader, Clagett says, was to kill the three detainees. The order was consistent with an earlier mandate — given by a colonel before the raid began — to “kill all military-age males,” he adds.

The killings were found to be unlawful, though, and Clagett was pulled from his bunk in the middle of the night, arrested and eventually court-martialed. After pleading guilty to murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to obstruct justice — in a deal he accepted to avoid a possible life sentence — Clagett was sentenced to 18 years.

So why is he already free after serving scarcely half of his sentence? And what is the South Carolina native doing in Kernersville?

He’s making the most of a second chance he never thought he’d get — and he’s trying to repay the man who gave it to him.



****

Clagett was only 21 on the day that changed his life — May 9, 2006.

His squad, a unit of the Army’s prestigious 101st Airborne Division, staged a raid that morning as part of a larger assault called Operation Iron Triangle, whose target was suspected al-Qaeda and Iraqi insurgents located in an approximately 50-square-mile region northwest of Baghdad. The area was a known “hot zone,” meaning Clagett’s squad could expect enemy fire when they landed for the attack.

“The colonel told us our rule of engagement” — a term referring to the military’s expected behavior during combat — “was to kill all military-age males,” Clagett recalls.

As Clagett’s squad searched houses for terrorists, they entered one house and found three men cowering behind two women they were using as shields. The soldiers took the three men captive, handcuffed them and placed them stomachs-down on the ground outside the house.

Several minutes later, as the raid continued, Clagett says he heard his squad leader report on the radio, “Hey, we have three detainees — what do you want us to do with them?”

“Our first sergeant said, ‘Why the f--- do you have three detainees? You need to kill ‘em,’” Clagett recalls.

That led to an impromptu squad meeting at which, after no one volunteered to kill the detainees, the squad leader designated Clagett and another private to do it.

“He told us to cut the guys loose and then kill them as they were running away,” Clagett says.

So that’s what they did, shooting the detainees with their light machine guns.

Not only was Clagett following orders, he says, but it never even occurred to him that what he was doing might be considered a war crime.

“I didn’t believe at any point in time that the people within the Army would have guided me to do anything unlawful,” he says. “I had complete trust in those that were higher-ranking than myself and that had been deployed multiple times. I thought they knew what was right and what was wrong. I was just completely blinded, and when they told me to do something, I did it.”

Clagett was dumbfounded, then, when the killings were scrutinized and he was subsequently arrested and tried. Still, he naively believed he would be cleared, and he turned down an initial plea bargain that would’ve required him to serve seven years, because he didn’t think he had done anything wrong. It was only when the other private agreed to testify against Clagett — raising the specter that he could be sentenced to life in prison — that he accepted the plea bargain for 18 years. That was in January 2007.

At Leavenworth, Clagett became one of the “Leavenworth 10,” a group of military inmates who were imprisoned for war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Clagett says his experience at Leavenworth was hellish. He spent the majority of his sentence alone in a small, stark cell with a metal toilet and sink. He says his bed had about a 3-inch-thick mattress and an inch-thick pillow. The prison’s air-conditioning often failed, and he had no fan. The food was bland, and phone time was extremely limited. Guards mistreated him, he says, sometimes even spitting in his food.

“The days were really long,” Clagett says. “A day was like a day and a half, and a week was like a month.”

On Clagett’s darkest days, he says, he thought about killing himself.

“My appeals weren’t going anywhere, and I was losing hope,” he says softly. “I didn’t know what the future held for me.”

****

Though Clagett didn’t know it at the time, his future rested in the hands of a relatively small organization called United American Patriots.

The nonprofit organization, based in Kernersville, was established specifically for the Corey Clagetts of this country — soldiers who are alleged to have committed war crimes, but did so because they were following orders. The founder is a highly decorated retired Marine, Maj. Bill Donohue of Greensboro, who served 29 years — including 44 months of combat experience in Vietnam — before he was medically retired. A cordial, no-nonsense man, Donohue will tell you military personnel should not be punished for war crimes they’ve committed when they were merely following orders.

“In combat, when the bullets are flying, you don’t have time to second-guess your actions,” Donohue says. “If you’ve got an order, you do it, because a split-second later you may get shot or one of your buddies may get shot.”

And yet, he argues, soldiers are often charged for their actions — for following orders — and then funneled into a military justice system Donohue says is tilted heavily in the government’s favor.

“‘Innocent until proven guilty’ is a fundamental underpinning of the American justice system that applies in civilian courts and should, but does not apply in military courts,” UAP states on its website. “The harsh truth is that in a military court, the military defendant is ‘presumed guilty’ and must prove his or her innocence.”

More than a decade ago, Donohue and a few of his military buddies decided to take up the cause of such soldiers. Under the umbrella of UAP, they created the Warrior Fund, which pays the legal expenses of military defendants whose cases meet UAP’s criteria. (The organization also provides a list of recommended attorneys who have experience in the military courts.)

The Warrior Fund also provides money for family members to visit their loved one in prison, and spending money for the inmate himself. When he gets out, the organization sends another check for about $4,000 — “seed money to get them started,” Donohue says.

Donohue acknowledges that establishing his organization did not happen without substantial costs, financial and otherwise. In the early days, he says, he worked 18 hours a day, seven days a week, and often paid expenses out of his own pocket.

He also acknowledges that UAP’s primary mission — defending alleged war criminals — is not a popular cause. Many of his military acquaintances have turned against him, he says, including a three-star general who called him a traitor. He’s lost friends, too.

“We’re the only organization in the country that does what we do,” he says, “and it’s been a really, really tough road.”

Nonetheless, Donohue still believes in the cause and is proud of what he’s accomplished.

“Since I started the organization,” he says, “we have gotten 33 men out of prison ahead of their due date.”

One of those men was Clagett, who served nearly 10 years at Fort Leavenworth before gaining his release this past March.

“We had Corey’s case for eight years,” Donohue says, “but we never gave up on him.”

And when Clagett got out, Donohue brought him straight to Kernersville to work for UAP as its community and veterans liaison. His job is to help spread the word about UAP — which includes sharing his story of how the organization came to his rescue — and to assist with fundraising.

Clagett refuses to forget that show of support.

“Every time I would lose hope when I was in prison, I would call Maj. Donohue, and he would reassure me,” Clagett says.

“And then he offered me this position, and that changed everything. I was looking at a $6-an-hour job doing construction when I got out, with a truck that’s been sitting in my mom’s backyard for 10 years and the paint’s faded and it doesn’t work. But when Maj. Donohue offered me a job and talked about fixing up my truck for me — well, I can give you words that you can look up in the dictionary, but they can’t really describe what you feel when someone has your back like that.”

———

©2016 The High Point Enterprise (High Point, N.C.)

Visit The High Point Enterprise (High Point, N.C.) at www.hpenews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.