Soldier lost in Korean War finally laid to rest

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (Tribune News Service) — Donnie Hendrickson gave his last full measure of devotion during one of this country's most painful battles, possibly in hand-to-hand combat.

That was 65 years ago.

But he was not laid to rest until Saturday because his remains lay in an unmarked grave in North Korea for decades.

Cpl. Donald Hendrickson's last march was a short one, over green grass, from the hearse to the gravesite in his hometown, at Janesville's Oak Hill Cemetery.

The soldiers who carried his casket were dispatched from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to perform full military rites.

The hearse had traveled to Oak Hill from Cargill United Methodist Church after a memorial service.

Dozens of people lined the route. Firefighters had deployed two towering ladders at Memorial Drive and Washington Street with a huge American flag draped between them, flying over the intersection.

Fallen warriors going back to the Civil War had taken that same last journey in their caskets.

Bagpipes played as the casket was removed from the hearse. Honor guards of local law enforcement and veterans groups stood at attention.

Veterans saluted. One old man's hand quivered as he held the salute for several minutes, but he held it.

A minister spoke as a gust blew leaves down onto the family, friends and many who didn't know Hendrickson but came to pay respect.

“Gracious God, we thank you for the life of this man,” the minister said.

The soldiers fired a final salute into the gray sky, and one of them played taps.

The soldiers folded the flag that had draped Hendrickson's casket and presented it to Pfc. Victoria Pirkel, Hendrickson's great-great niece.

Pirkel joined the Marines last year, the latest in a long line of family members who have served their country.

“It's a huge honor to know that's my family, my bloodline. I came from that,” Pirkel said later.

Pirkel and an Army sergeant, both on one knee, presented the flag to Barbara Truman, Hendrickson's niece, who knew him when she was 5.

“It's an honor,” Truman said later. “We're just so blessed that he's gotten the recognition. It's amazing this town came together to support him.”

Truman had spoken at the service, talking of her grandmother, Donnie's mother, who wrote letters for years in an effort to find out what happened to him. She died in 1994 without knowing.

“I know the day my grandmother died she crossed over, and Donnie was there to meet her,” Truman said through tears.

“Today this family is telling every veteran and every person who is actively serving in our military how much your sacrifices mean to each and every one of us. We want to thank you, thank you, thank you. We really cannot thank you enough,” Truman said.

The church was not packed. About 70 attended.

The Rev. Susan Lockman said Hendrickson was to be buried close to his mother, “who never gave up hope.”

Lockman's sermon included a note about humanity, which, she noted, continues to wage war.

“We lift our prayers for every family who's still waiting for some word, for some news, of their loved one,” Lockman said.

At a reception after the burial at the Janesville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1621, Truman said that although the remains of seven men were discovered in North Korea in 2001, Hendrickson was not identified until this year.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency notified the family May 24 that they had made a tentative identification, Truman said.

Defense Department and Army officials traveled to Janesville on Sept. 7 to brief family members about what they knew.

One of the men found buried with Hendrickson was Chinese, the officials said. That leads Truman to believe her uncle died in hand-to-hand combat.

That's possible, given what is known of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, when ill-equipped troops were surprised, assaulted and overrun by superior numbers of Chinese troops.

Truman said a letter from a soldier in Hendrickson's unit also was discovered recently. The soldier said Hendrickson was wounded in the hand and shoulder, but he returned to the battle anyway.

Thousands died in the battle in November and December 1950 as temperatures plunged as low as 35 below zero.

“They were murderous. They killed so many of the guys,” said Richard Hoium of Janesville, a survivor of the battle who never knew Hendrickson but who shared the same horrors at the same time and place.

Hoium was was determined to attend Saturday's service.

“I would have crawled if I had to,” he said.

