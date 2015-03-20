Soldier in running to be Army's best

A Fort Bragg soldier is in the running to be named the Army's top noncommissioned officer.

Sgt. 1st Class Alexander M. Garcia is one of 20 soldiers who competed in the annual Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, last week.

The soldiers represent major Army commands, and the event is the culmination for competitors who have won similar events at lower levels.

The Army's top NCO and top soldier will be announced Monday, officials said, during the annual meeting of the Association of the U.S. Army in Washington.

Garcia represented U.S. Army Material Command in the competition.

He is a native of Fresno, California, assigned to the Security Assistance Training Management Organization at Fort Bragg.

An infantryman with 13 years of Army service, Garcia is airborne, air assault and pathfinder qualified and is a former Ranger school instructor.

At SATMO, he serves as a combat infantry advisor and deploys throughout the year to train and advise foreign allies.

Garcia previously won the title of NCO of the Year for U.S. Army Security Assistance Command and U.S. Army Material Command.

While he is the only soldier assigned to Fort Bragg competing at the Army-wide level, several other soldiers are representing Fort Bragg commands.

They include Staff Sgt. Joseph Gonzalez and Spc. Alan D. Ibarra-Lepe, both assigned to Fort Irwin, California, who are representing U.S. Army Forces Command; Spc. Michael S. Orozco of Goodyear, Arizona, and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua A. Moeller of Riverside, California, who are representing U.S. Army Reserve Command; and Staff Sgt. Clinton W. Bahme of Fort Carson, Colorado, and Spc. Trey L. Castor of Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, who are representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The Best Warrior Competition is the Army's "premier competition," and is also described as the "Army's Super Bowl."

The event, overseen by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey, is spread over four days and tests soldiers' Army aptitudes with urban warfare simulations, board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams and battle drills.

