Sheriff: Disoriented soldier killed after walking into road

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. — Authorities say a disoriented Fort Campbell soldier was fatally struck by a vehicle after walking onto a Tennessee highway.

News outlets report that 21-year-old Austin McGeough was killed early Saturday in Pleasant View.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove says McGeough broke into a florist shop, then ran into U.S. Route 41, where he was hit by one car and then struck by two other vehicles. It is unclear why the soldier was disoriented.

WTVF-TV reports Breedlove called the circumstances surrounding the death "bizarre."

McGeough was a Specialist in the Army from Connecticut.